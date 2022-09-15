Where to Watch No Time to Die: You Can Watch It on Prime !

No Time to Die, the 25th instalment in the spy series and Daniel Craig’s final performance as James Bond, made its eagerly anticipated and triumphant debut in theatres in 2021, but it is now available to view at home.

Craig is joined in No Time to Die by Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Léa Seydoux, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, and Christoph Waltz. In the Cary Joji Fukunaga-directed film, Bond returns to the spy game as a shadowy antagonist with lethal new technology appears.

What’s the Story Behind “no Time to Die”?

The revelation that the three previous Craig movies all led back to the group Spectre, which shared association with each prior enemy, is where “No Time to Die” starts up where “Spectre” left off. The final chapter of Craig’s reign will feature the appearance of Spectre and Bond’s unexpected foster brother Blofeld.

The overall 25th instalment in the Bond franchise, “No Time to Die,” was directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. In addition to Daniel Craig, the cast also includes Rami Malek as Bond’s adversary Safin, Lashana Lynch as a new ‘007 agent, and Léa Seydoux as Bond’s love interest. Additionally included are Christoph Waltz, Ben Whishaw, and Ana de Armas.

Read More- Where to Watch Interstellar: You Can Watch It on Netflix!

Where to Watch No Time to Die

No Time to Die is now exclusively accessible to view at home after a successful run in movie theatres during which it amassed $774 million globally.

No Time to Die can now be rented on demand for a starting price of $5.99 on most websites, including Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, Google Play, and Vudu.

On the front of streaming, there are also some encouraging developments. No Time to Die will be made accessible to watch as part of Prime Video on April 15—but only for UK subscribers, according to TechRadar, a sister site of What to Watch(opens in new tab). No Time to Die is anticipated to be viewable on Prime Video for a full year.

No Time to Die will be available for Prime Video users in the US starting on June 10. For a short period starting on April 15, along with No Time to Die, Prime Video will offer access to all 24 prior Bond flicks (expected two months). Blu-ray/DVD release of No Time to Die You may now purchase No Time to Die on Blu-ray or DVD.

Read More- Where to Watch Interstellar: You Can Watch It on Netflix!

What Will Be on The No Time to Die Dvd Is Listed Below

Anatomy of a Scene: Matera No Time To Die is a fantastic pre-credit sequence that is in keeping with the Bond franchise. Shot of a heart-pounding chase through Matera that begins on foot, then to a motorcycle, then to a car. Not just any vehicle either—the renowned Aston Martin DB5! We learn how the filmmakers captured this breathtaking sequence through interviews with Daniel Craig and the director Cary Joji Fukunaga, as well as on-set interviews with significant members of the team.

In a world full of CGI-heavy action movies, the Bond franchise proudly separates out from the competition for always shooting real stunts without the use of special effects. Keeping It Real: The Action of No Time to Die. With its incredible action sequences, No Time To Die demonstrates how this legacy is maintained in this play.

A Global Journey — All Bond films feature exotic settings, and No Time To Die is no exception. For Daniel Craig’s final adventure, we travel to Italy, Norway, and Scotland in addition to returning to Jamaica, the spiritual birthplace of James Bond. We’ll hear from Daniel Craig, Cary Fukunaga, and other important actors and directors about what it was like to shoot at these breathtaking places.

Designing Bond – Production designer Mark Tildesley and costume designer Suttirat Anne Larlarb, together with the cast and other filmmakers, talk about the inspiration, difficulties, and trials of conceptualizing and creating such spectacular sets and costumes for the enduring Bond franchise.

Being James Bond is a special 45-minute retrospective in which Daniel Craig frankly recalls his 15-year journey as James Bond. Craig talks about his personal memories in dialogue with 007 producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli in the run-up to his final appearance as James Bond, using never-before-seen archival footage from Casino Royale to the 25th movie No Time To Die.