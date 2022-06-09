Where to Watch Nobody: The Best Places to See Bob Odenkirk in Movies HBO Max & Netflix!

On April 16, Bob Odenkirk’s action film Nobody was released in theatres, but HBO Max customers are curious as to when the film would be available on the platform. Actor Odenkirk, best known for his role as Saul Goodman on Breaking Bad and its spin-off, Better Call Saul, stars in the must-see action thriller. “Nobody” is how you’d describe him.

(Are you beginning to see where I’m going with this?) This so-called “nobody” is, in fact, an extremely dangerous man who is able to fight off the Russian mob thanks to certain terrible circumstances. Nobody, written and directed by Ilya Naishuller, is a new part for Odenkirk, an unexpected action hero, and he does a great job. This 92-minute slice of nirvana is highly recommended if you haven’t seen it yet.

In this guide, we’ll tell you all you need to know about watching Nobody on Netflix, Hulu, and other streaming services.

When Was the Bob Odenkirk Movie Nobody Released on Streaming?

As of Friday, April 16, the movie Nobody (2021), starring Bob Odenkirk, is available on premium video-on-demand. Enjoy it anytime that suits your schedule!

When Will Nobody Be Available on Hbo Max?

Please accept my apologies, but the film does not appear to be scheduled for HBO Max release at this time. Universal Pictures released the film, which was made by Perfect World Pictures and 87North Productions. There is no direct link between HBO Max and the platform because WarnerMedia owns it. In order to view Nobody on the internet, you’ll have to rent the movie from a premium video-on-demand service. In the meantime, if you don’t want to shell up $5.99 to see Saul kill some bad dudes, you’ll have to settle for the wait.

Where to Stream Nobody Online

Digital platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube, and Apple TV allow you to rent Nobody via PVOD. The movie will be available for 48 hours after you press play.

What is the hourly rate for hiring Nobody?

No matter whatever service you’re using, the suggested rental price for Nobody is present $5.99.

Is Netflix streaming Nobody 2021?

I’m afraid not. The only method to view Nobody is through premium video-on-demand, so don’t expect to see it on Netflix anytime soon, as previously announced.

If so, where can I watch it?

That’s for sure! Right now, on Decider, you can see the trailer for Nobody, which you can access via the video at the top of this page (in case you already hit pause). To get you excited about the movie, here’s one of the most suspenseful trailers of 2021.

In Which Theatres Can You See “nobody?”

Amazon Prime Video’s live streaming of Nobody on April 16 is now available to the streaming service’s customers. Even if you’ve leased the film, you can still watch it on other services like Google Play or YouTube or Apple TV or Vudu or Fandango Now, or Microsoft TV. There will be a 2-day grace period after the start of the rental period. If you missed the chance to see Nobody in theatres, you can now see it on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon.

Odenkirk plays an ordinary man with a family who gets into a fight with a group of criminals due to a series of events that go awry. Unbeknownst to them, the common man possesses remarkable abilities to take on the thugs. Actors such as Aleksei Serebryakov and Christopher Lloyd join the likes of Connie Nielsen and Gage Munroe in this ensemble piece. There has been mostly positive feedback from critics and viewers alike on the picture. For his portrayal of Saul Goodman in the hit show Breaking Bad, actor Bob Odenkirk is well-known.

He’d gotten a lot of accolades for his role as Walter White’s crafty lawyer who helps him and Jesse Pinkman, a.k.a. Heisenberg, launder money. One of his most popular roles was recreated by Bob in a spin-off series called Better Caul. Other notable film roles include The Post, Freaks, and Freaks of Nature, to name a few.