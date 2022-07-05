Where to Watch Panty and Stocking Season 2? Why Anime Fans Are Hyped for The Panty & Stocking Sequel Reveal

Japanese anime series Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt (Hepburn: Panti and Sutokkingu wizu Gtberuto) is a Japanese anime television series created by Gainax, as well as a variety of related media. Between the months of October and December of 2010, the show aired on BS Nittele (a free-to-air satellite service of Nippon Television). It has been licensed for distribution in North America by Funimation, and in Great Britain by Manga Entertainment.

Story

Due to their nefarious deeds, Panty and Stocking, two angels who were exiled from Heaven, are the stars of the performance. They are banished to Daten City, a pun on the Japanese word datenshi (, lit. “fallen angel”), a location on the boundary between Heaven and Hell, beset by demonic spirits known as “Ghosts.”

Under the supervision of reverend Garterbelt, the sisters are tasked with utilizing their lingerie as weapons to slay Ghosts. These “Heaven Coins” will one day help the sisters reclaim their place in Heaven. They’re frequently distracted by their individual interests in men and sugary treats, however,

Characters

Protagonists

Arisa Ogasawara (Japanese) and Jamie Marchi (American) provide the voices for the characters. (English)

With her pale skin and blond hair, Panty is the epitome of an Anarchy sister, constantly on the lookout for hot men to sleep with. When it comes to ghost-hunting, she does not take it as seriously as her sister Stocking does, preferring instead to meet her own personal goal of having sex with 1,000 men on Earth before going to heaven.

Stocking (ストッキング, Sutokkingu)

Voiced by: Mariya Ise (Japanese); Monica Rial

As the name suggests, Stocking is a gothic angel with pink and violet hair, pale skin, and voracious hunger for sweets. When it comes to sex, she doesn’t seem to care as much as her sister does, although she does have sexual wants and hobbies, such as bondage and electrocution.

Garterbelt (ガーターベルト, Gātāberuto)

(Japanese) Koji Ishii (voice); Christopher R. Sabat (voice) (English)

a revered figure in Daten City They have a guardian in him. A huge and afro-coiffed black man named Garterbelt appears in the game. In addition to passing along messages from Heaven to Panty and Stocking, he engages in bondage and shows a particular fondness for young boys.

“Chuck,” or “Chakku,”

(Japanese and English): Takashi Nakamura; Ian Sinclair (English).

Green dog-like creature that is actually confined Bull Ghost with zippers on his torso and resembles GIR from Invader Zim Panty and Stocking’s companion.

Chuck is vulnerable to death.

Panty & Stocking With Garterbelt Season 2 Revealed By Studio Trigger

On July 2, Studio Trigger announced the second season of Panty & Stocking With Garterbelt, according to @VamptVo. Although a new project was officially revealed in 2016, there has been no further word on it. After the announcement, there was a brief trailer that is expected to be made public soon.

Originally broadcast from October 1 to December 24, 2010, Gainax’s Panty & Stocking With Garterbelt was directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi (Kill La Kill). Panty and Stocking, two fallen angels turned demon hunters, obey commands from Garterbelt, an African priest, in the comedy series.

Why Anime Fans Are Hyped For The Panty & Stocking Sequel Reveal

To put it another way, Panty & Stocking is a far more outlandish series than Gainax’s usual fare like FLCL, Abenobashi, or Gurren Lagann. What makes Panty & Stocking memorable to people who weren’t there can be difficult to convey.

Different gimmicks and approaches to animation were used in the series. One of the series’ best features was the excellent original soundtrack, which included songs by TeddyLoid and others, including the standout Fly Away.

I believe it was an imbalanced series, with some episodes and scenes more memorable than others.. To paraphrase a now-defunct Kurogane from the early days of anime blogs: “Too experimental, even for Gainax” sums up my feelings about Panty & Stocking With Garterbelt 12 years later.

As long as you’re okay with the film’s crass humor and sexual content, Panty & Stocking is well worth seeing. Panty & Stocking is sure to please fans of Studio Trigger and Imaishi, as well as fans of Studio Trigger’s more experimental and specialized series like Turning Girls or Inferno Cop.

Where to Watch Panty and Stocking Season 2

Panty and stocking season 2 may be found on Netflix.

You can watch the show on Crunchyroll if you’d like.

Pants and stockings can be seen on Crunchyroll, Funimation, or just watch free.