Where to Watch Parks and Rec: How can I watch Parks and Recreation on Netflix or Amazon?

On NBC in 2015, Parks and Recreation wrapped up its seven-season run of plotlines, relationships, and government work with laughter, pleasure, and pure, unadulterated optimism – a fitting conclusion to the long-running series. Showrunner Michael Schur ensured that each character, from Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) to side character Jean-Ralphio Saperstein (Ben Schwartz), received a satisfying ending, making it easier for viewers to say goodbye to the program they’ve been watching for years.

It was just a matter of time before Parks and Recreation made a brief reappearance. When a global pandemic strikes in April of 2020, Schur and his colleagues decide to brighten the world just a little, they announce that the original cast will rejoin for a brand-new special that imagines what the Pawnee crew might go through if they too were subjected to a period of social isolation.

Does Netflix or Hulu have Parks and Recreation?

Netflix and Hulu users may now watch Parks & Rec on Peacock, which also has exclusive rights to The Office. Peacock previously offered Parks & Rec on both Netflix and Hulu. With its free tier, Peacock has a unique selling point in the streaming market, which is still in its infancy: anyone can use it. Fortunately, all seven seasons of Parks and Recreation are included on the free tier.

Ad-free viewing of Peacock’s whole collection is available for $10 a month, or $5 a month if you’d prefer not to be interrupted by the service’s advertisements. There will be no more than five minutes of advertisements every hour if you choose the commercial option, so if you don’t mind a few commercials, this is the most cost-effective alternative for those who want to watch everything the service has to offer. When it comes to watching Pawnee, Peacock’s free tier is there to provide you with every episode without charging you a penny.

Where can I see it? The Parks and Recreation

Peacock picked up the series when Netflix withdrew it. NBC’s on-demand service, Peacock, may be found at peacock.com. Given that the streaming service began in July 2020, and that Parks and Recreation were produced by NBC, this wasn’t a huge shock to anyone. We’ve got some great news to share! The first two seasons of the streaming service are available for free.

The catch is that there will be advertisements if you do not purchase a subscription. To view the complete series ad-free on Peacock, you must pay the monthly or yearly subscription cost. We don’t know if Netflix will ever bring the show back, but it seems doubtful. If you want to remain with what you know, Netflix has several similar shows like Space Force, The Good Place, New Girl, and Community available on its platform. It’s also possible to stream the show on Peacock if you’d rather watch it in its entirety.

Amazon

In order to relive Ron Swanson and Leslie’s love-hate relationship, Amazon Prime Video has made all seven seasons of Parks and Recreation available for digital purchase ($1.99+ per episode, $8.99+ per season) (Nick Offerman).

iTunes

Treat yourself to all seven seasons of Parks and Recreation with a digital download from iTunes ($19.99 each season). Additionally, you can purchase character-specific collections ($9.99 each). If you only want to watch the funniest moments from Andy Dwyer (Chris Pratt) or Ron’s difficult relationship with his ex-wife Tammy (Megan Mullally), iTunes has you covered.

Play on Google’s online store

Aziz Ansari’s Tom Haverford and Aubrey Plaza’s April Ludgate star in Parks and Recreation, which is available on Google Play for $1.99+ per episode or $9.99+ per season if you’re a fan of the show.

Vudu

Stream Leslie and Ben Wyatt (Adam Scott), Ann Perkins (Rashida Jones), Chris Traeger (Rob Lowe), and the fantastic odd-couple combination of April and Andy from all seven seasons of Parks and Recreation by purchasing the digital episodes ($1.99+ each episode, $9.99+ per season) from Vudu today!