Where to Watch Peaky Blinders Season 6? Netflix Has the Sixth Season of Peaky Blinders!

The last season of Peaky Blinders, a period crime drama that aired on BBC and BBC iPlayer a few months ago, is now available on Netflix. It’s great news for fans of the show, but the Shelby family’s vicious matriarch, Polly Gray (Helen McCrory), will be absent from the forthcoming season. When it comes to the show’s finale, Steven Knight and Cillian Murphy reveal how they included and paid tribute to Aunt Polly, the show’s founder, in the season finale.

In April 2021, Helen McCrory, who played Polly Gray, succumbed to cancer. Her absence from the show necessitated a choice on how best to proceed without her on set. In order to pay homage to both the character and the show’s creator, McCrory, Knight admits in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that it was not an easy feat.

Netflix has the sixth season of Peaky Blinders.

The sixth and final season of the critically acclaimed crime drama Peaky Blinders will premiere on Netflix on June 10. When Peaky Blinders premiered on BBC Two in 2013, it quickly became a global sensation, thanks to its actor Cillian Murphy, who portrays gang leader Thomas Shelby. Several BAFTA Awards later, Peaky Blinders and its dismal examination of British crime and politics—and the frequent marriage of the two—between the two world wars is nearing its conclusion, and it feels like an era has come to an end.

With Shelby’s infiltration of the British fascist organization, as well as a botched assassination attempt, the downfall of the Peaky Blinders operation, and Grace’s lingering sadness, we were left with one hell of a cliffhanger. Shelby appeared to be on the verge of ending his life, but if he did, would there be a season six?

In the United States, how can you watch Peaky Blinders online?

Netflix has revealed that the sixth and final season of the Birmingham crime epic will be streamed in the United States. However, you’ll have to wait until Friday, June 10th for the final installment. You can catch up on earlier episodes of Peaky Blinkers with all five prior seasons currently accessible to stream on the service, which costs as little as $9.99 per month.

Online streaming of Peaky Blinders in Canada

On June 10, Netflix subscribers in Canada will be able to catch up on the sixth season of Peaky Blinders.

With a Netflix subscription starting at CA$9.99 a month, Canadians can catch up on all five seasons of Peaky Blinders.

Where Can Australians Watch Peaky Blinders Online?

It’s the same story over in Australia, where fans of Peaky Blinders will be able to watch the sixth season on Netflix beginning on Friday, June 10, exclusively. As of right now, the service’s basic plan costs AU$10.99 per month, while the 4K Premium Plan is AU$22.99 per month.