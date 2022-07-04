Where to Watch Prison Break? Here’s How To Watch Every Episode of Prison Break?

A great jailbreak story has a way of making you feel like you’re on the edge of things. From Shawshank Redemption to Escape from Alcatraz, seeing a bunch of dedicated individuals break out of seemingly indestructible fortifications is an exhilarating experience.

There’s no doubt that the five-season run of Prison Break on Fox, which received mostly excellent reviews, was inspired in some manner by this desire for liberation.

Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) and his brother, Lincoln (Dominic Purcell), are both imprisoned for the murder of their mother, and they plan to escape together.

When the series was briefly relaunched in 2017, fans were able to catch up with their favorite characters as well as see how they were surviving inside the prison walls and how they were establishing new lives outside of prison.

How to Watch Prison Break

Hulu Plus is currently offering Prison Break. iTunes, Amazon Instant Video, and Vudu all provide streaming options for Prison Break, which you can either rent or buy.

Related: Godzilla vs Kong Where to Watch? Godzilla vs Kong Is Streaming on Hbo Max!

Where You Can Stream Prison Break

“Prison Break” is now available to view on Hulu for the first time ever. To view the entire Fox series, all you have to do is be an active user of the Hulu service. In order to watch the show on Hulu, you’ll have to pay $5.99 or $11.99 a month, depending on whether you want the ad-free version or not.

Where to Buy All Seasons of Prison Break

To avoid signing up for Hulu, you can also buy the digital version. Every episode is $2.99, or $19.99 for the entire season, on Apple. The $5.99 price tag for “The Final Break” is another perk.

Seasons are $19.99 on Vudu for the first four seasons and $1.99 for each episode for the fifth season. Season 5 is available for $14.99 and has nine episodes. You can buy the entire season on Amazon for $2.99 or $1.99 for every episode, depending on whether you want HD or SD. Just like on Vudu, each season costs $19.99, and the fifth costs $14.99.

Related: Where to Watch Rocky Horror Picture Show?Watch the Rocky Horror Picture Show on Hulu!

The DVD and Blu-Ray versions of “Prison Break” are also available for purchase. All five seasons of the show are available in a box set for $49.99 on DVD and $70.85 on Blu-ray through Amazon. There are a variety of ways to watch “Prison Break” on Fox (which is now owned by Disney since it purchased 20th Century Fox). Take a seat on the couch with a bag of popcorn, relax, and enjoy!

The Television Series Prison Break May Be Seen on Hulu.

If you enjoy watching serialized dramas, you’re in luck if you subscribe to Hulu. For the time being, Hulu is streaming every episode of Prison Break, including the season 5 resurrection, and that should continue for a while. When it comes to streaming, people are often worried about how long a show will be available before it is taken down. For Prison Break, this shouldn’t happen because Disney purchased 20th Century Fox in 2019 and has full ownership of Hulu plus. Because it’s a Fox show, Prison Break will likely be available on Hulu for the foreseeable future.

Related: Die Hard Where to Watch? Where Are All the Die Hard Movies Streaming Online?

In the case that you only want to watch Prison Break and nothing else on Hulu, don’t worry. In the event that you prefer tangible media over digital, the entire series can be purchased on Amazon and is still in print. If you don’t want to take up any physical room in your home, you can download each season from iTunes.

When you’ve finished watching all of Prison Break on Hulu, there are a few other shows to choose from. Additionally, 24 and The Shield are available on Hulu so you can get your dose of crime dramas in one location.