Where to Watch Project Runway? The Reality Series on Bravo, Including Its Premiere Date and Trailer!

We are excited for the return of Project Runway and its daring new season on Bravo. It has taken a year and a half since Season 19 was announced. But Season 19 will be worth the wait, you can bet on that. Take it from Christian Siriano and Elaine Welteroth rather than us. You won’t want to miss a second of the most recognizable fashion challenge on television as sixteen new designers prepare to compete.

What is the best method to watch Project Runway live on television? Will the new season be available for streaming anywhere? You can watch Project Runway in time for Season 19 by using the information provided here.

When does Project Runway Season 19 premiere?

Season 19 of Project Runway premieres on Thursday, October 14 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

If you don’t have cable and want to watch Project Runway Season 19 live, you have a few options. Live streaming of Project Runway is available on Bravo’s website if you have a cable login. Bravo may be viewed live using a few live TV streaming services, including DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV. Project Runway Season 19 fresh episodes will be available to stream the following day on Peacock if you don’t mind waiting a few hours.

When does Peacock’s Season 19 of Project Runway debut?

Every Friday at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT, Peacock will premiere brand-new episodes of Project Runway Season 19. Consequently, if you don’t mind watching Project Runway on Friday or over the weekend, you can continue to do so without having to pay for a live TV streaming subscription.

Watch Project Runway Online

Currently, Peacock, Hulu Plus, and fuboTV all offer Project Runway. On Amazon Instant Video, iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu, you may rent or buy Project Runway to watch. Project Runway is accessible on Tubi without charge.

Each 90-minute Project Runway episode will be packed with tons of fashion, attitude, and drama. This season, there will be difficulties like an avant-garde cocktail dress, a hauntingly stylish aesthetic, and an avant-garde style. A Real Housewives reunion outfit from The Real Housewives of Orange County, The Real Housewives of New York City, and The Real Housewives of Potomac will be assembled for the first time. The performances will take place in renowned cultural venues like Lincoln Center and the Rockefeller Center’s secret gardens.

Another shining star to add to the impressive list of A-list celebrity guest judges for this season, which also includes Andy Cohen, Taraji P. Henson, Gigi Hadid, Wisdom Kaye, Jason Wu, Christopher John Rogers, Billy Porter, and Karlie Kloss. The winner of this season’s competition will earn a prize of $250,000 from Pilot FriXion Erasable Pens. Maybelline New York and TRESemmé, who handle the makeup and hair, are reoccurring partners.

The Project Runway designers will also compete to present TRESemmé’s Future Stylists Fund, which gives Black female hair stylists options for education and employment. Additionally, a Maybelline challenge will be presented at Rockefeller Center, positioning the brand’s Sky-High Mascara. A Visa challenge that highlights New York City’s tiny accessory businesses is something new for this season of the program. $25,000 will go to the winning team’s own small business.