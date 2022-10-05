Where to Watch Red Table Talk: Everything We Need to Know

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow, and Jada’s mother Gammy participate in the open conversation program Red Table Talk.

The series, which debuted in 2018 on Facebook Watch, has featured numerous celebrities candidly discussing their lives, including Jada’s own husband, Will Smith, Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo, singer Toni Braxton, Demi Moore, and her daughters Rumer and Tallulah, Matthew McConaughey, Venus, and Serena Williams, and many others.

What Topic Will Red Table Talk’s Upcoming Episode Cover?

The fifth season of Red Table Talk has five episodes that may be viewed right now. The first episode began with a blank screen and then a note signed by Pinkett Smith. It was released a few weeks after Jada’s husband Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.

The note said, “Considering everything that has transpired over the past two weeks, the Smith family has been concentrating on profound healing.

When the time is right, some of the revelations surrounding our healing will be discussed at the table.

The statement said, “Until then…The table will continue giving itself to strong, inspirational, and healing testimony like that of our astounding impressive first visitor.”

The next episode had an interview with Janelle Monáe, who was promoting her new book Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer. In the conversation, she discussed what motivated her to come out later in life.

How to Watch Willow Smith’s Red Table

Red Table Talk’s episode for today has already been broadcast, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still watch. Red Table Talk is available on Facebook Watch because it is a Facebook series. Simply visit the Red Table Talk series page on Facebook or get the whole episode here: https://fb.me/RTTPolyamory. You will be asked to log into your Facebook account to watch if you aren’t already.

Where to Watch Red Table Talk

Both yes and no. Every episode of Red Table Talk is streamable without having an active Facebook account, and Seasons 1 through 3 are complete and accessible to everyone, Facebook user or not. However, you’re out of luck if you wanted to watch today’s polyamory show online. The episode is now only accessible to users who have Facebook accounts.

When Do New Episodes of Red Table Talk Air?

About a month ago, Red Table Talk’s fourth season began, and since then, viewers have been turning in for fresh episodes. Wednesdays at 9 AM PT/ 12 PM ET, Red Table Talk will be broadcast live on Facebook Watch. On the Red Table Talk page, you can watch new episodes whenever they are released.