Where to Watch Rent a Girlfriend Season 2? Here’s how To Get Free Access to Rent a Girlfriend Season 2!

Kazuya Kinoshita, a 20-year-old college student who has just been abandoned by his fiancée Mami Nanami, finds a replacement for his ex-girlfriend Chizuru Mizuhara in the anime “Rent-A-Girlfriend” (Kanojo, Okarishimasu). After their first date, he gives her a low rating, but when Chizuru meets Kazuya’s grandmother, their pretend relationship becomes more problematic. Things get even worse when both of them learn that they go to the same college and even live next door because he’s dating her to keep up appearances with his family and friends.

What is Rent A Girlfriend Season 2 About?

Ruka and Kazuya Kinoshita go on a date in the season 1 finale, and Kazuya is on the verge of asking Ruka to be his girlfriend. He reconsiders his position, however, after catching a glimpse of Chizuru stealthily trailing Mami. Following them, Kazuya discovers that Mami has been aware of Chizuru’s occupation for some time before he even got to the house.

The good news is that Chizuru refuses to let Mami use her as a pawn, instead claiming that she has been seeing her ex-boyfriend on a regular basis. Later that night, Kazuya thanks Chizuru and comes close to confessing his feelings for her.

Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2 Release Date

On July 2, 2022, in Japan and July 1, 2022, in the United States and Europe owing to timezone variations Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2 will premiere. On Saturdays at 1:25 a.m. Japanese time, the show will air. As a result, Rent-A-Girlfriend will premiere in the US and Europe on Friday, July 1st.

One hour after they air in Japan, Crunchyroll normally streams the episodes online. As a result, the following dates should be on your radar for the premiere of Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2:

A.M. (Pac) is 10:25 (Friday, July 1st)

12:25 p.m., Central Standard Time (Friday, July 1st)

1:25 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (Friday, July 1st)

6:25 p.m. in the UK (Friday, July 1st)

Watch Rent A Girlfriend Season 2 for free

Because we are anti-piracy, you can rest confident that we will not discuss piracy in this article. Muse Asia’s YouTube page is where anime lovers can find season 2 of Rent a Girlfriend with English subtitles. There are a number of other popular and ongoing anime seasons that can be seen for free, like Rent A Girlfriend.

Muse Asia is legal, in case you were wondering. If you’ve never heard of Muse Asia, it’s a distributor and licensor of Taiwanese animation. Even if Muse Asia isn’t currently available in your country, you can see if it’s possible to stream free anime through Muse Asia’s YouTube channel. While the number of episodes for Rent A Girlfriend Season 2 has yet to be announced, we can assume that it will be 12, as was the case for the first season. Muse Asia’s YouTube page has all 12 episodes available for free, so you don’t have to wait for the next episode to be released each week.

Where to Watch Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2

Crunchyroll and Funimation merged in 2020, and the streaming portal has since been the go-to destination for watching programs. The anime will air on MBS, TBS, and other connected channels in Japan as part of the Super Animeism programming block.

In various Asian territories, Muse Asia has obtained a license to distribute the series, however, a specific channel hasn’t been confirmed. There is no official announcement on the number of episodes, but it is expected to be a 12- or 13-episode run.

What Studio is Producing Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2?

TMS Entertainment, the studio behind the first season, will produce Season 2 of Rent-A-Girlfriend. Season 2 will be assisted by Studio Comet. All of the original cast and crew members from the first season will be returning for the second season.

Previously known for her work on the ecchi comedy Ganbare Douki-chan, Kazuomi Koga will helm the second season of Rent a Girlfriend. Mitsutaka Hirota, who wrote the Edens Zero script last year, is returning to series composition. Sora Amamiya, who is also expected to voice the protagonist girl in Call of the Night, is returning to voice Chizuru.

Second Season Trailer for Rent-A-Girlfriend