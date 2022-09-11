Where to Watch Rick and Morty Season 6: It Is Streaming on Hulu and Hbo Max!

Season 6 of Rick and Morty will see the famed couple go on a number of new adventures. How will things progress from the shaky point where season 5 left them?

Much to the joy of viewers, the Emmy-winning animated series from Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland strikes a mix between the absurd, philosophical, and meta-commentary, as well as simply being downright amusing. With this fresh batch of episodes, we may expect more of the same. Here is all we know about Rick and Morty season 6.

When Will Season 6 of Rick and Morty Be Released?

The second episode of Rick and Morty season 6 premieres on Sunday, September 11, at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim in the United States and at 4 a.m. UK time on E4 for viewers in the United Kingdom.

If the 4 am UK air time doesn’t fit into your schedule, All 4 streams the most recent Rick and Morty season 6 episodes after they first air, and then E4 reairs the episodes the Sunday after at 11 pm UK time (so in the case of episode 2, September 18 at 11 pm UK time). Here is the trailer for the following Rick and Morty episode:

Episodes from Season Six of Rick and Morty

The official episode summaries for the six episodes of Rick and Morty that have been made public thus far are listed below:

“Solaricks,” the opening episode of Season 6 of Rick and Morty “They’re back, baby! Rick and Morty are stuck in space, floating amid the ruins of the citadel, while The Smiths deal with the aftermath from the previous season.”

“Rick: A Mort Well Lived,” Episode 2 of Season 6 of Rick and Morty

“Rick needs to rescue Morty because he is stuck, but Summer will have to pull a Die Hard to make it happen. She hasn’t seen it before, so it won’t be simple.”

Trailer for Season 6 of Rick and Morty

An extended trailer for Rick and Morty season 6 is now on Adult Swim. It primarily recaps the previous season’s events but also contains an actual spoiler alert for some of the forthcoming shenanigans.

Who Is in The Cast of Rick and Morty Season 6?

For season 6, the regular voice cast of Rick and Morty is back in full force. Of course, Justin Roiland reprises his roles as the voices of Rick and Morty, with Sarah Chalke (Scrubs), Chris Parnell (Archer), and Spencer Grammer (Greek) providing the voices of Beth Smith, Jerry Smith, and Summer Smith, respectively.

Along with the main ensemble, the show has included a number of famous guest stars. The creators are playing coy about who might be appearing as a guest star in the forthcoming episodes, but we’ll update this page as soon as we learn more.

What Happens in Rick and Morty Season 6?

A significant twist was revealed at the end of Rick and Morty season 5. In order to barricade all universes in which Rick wasn’t the brightest person there, Evil Morty destroyed the Central Finite Curve and the Citadel of Ricks. The main Rick (Rick C-137) can no longer readily travel from universe to universe as a result of Evil Morty using portal fluid in his scheme. So how will Rick and Morty defeat Evil Morty?

There Are a Few Little Hints of What to Anticipate in The Official Rick and Morty Season 6 Synopsis

“Rick and Morty are back for season six! Pick up where we left off, looking worse for wear and having less luck. Will they be able to recover so they can embark on new adventures? Or will they drown in a sea of poop! Who knows? Piss! Family! Intrigue! a number of dinosaurs! more booze Another season of your favourite programme that you simply must not miss.”

We can assume that the sixth season of Rick and Morty will have 10 episodes because every season save the first has 10 episodes.

Where to Watch Rick and Morty Season 6

Get all the information on how to watch Rick and Morty right here, but these are the fundamentals: In the US, Adult Swim, a cable channel available through the majority of standard cable subscription bundles as well as live TV streaming platforms like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, broadcasts Rick and Morty live.

All five seasons of Rick and Morty are accessible on Hulu and HBO Max if you want to catch up. New episodes of Rick and Morty are broadcast on Channel 4’s E4 channel and All 4 streaming services in the UK. All 4 also have access to all five seasons of the programme.