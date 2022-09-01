Where to Watch Scream Queens? Could Netflix Revive Scream Queens for Season 3?

From September 22, 2015, to December 20, 2016, Fox broadcast the American satirical black comedic slasher television series Scream Queens. The television show was developed by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan, and it was produced by the same individuals as well as 20th Century Fox Television, Ryan Murphy Productions, Brad Falchuk Television, and Prospect Films.

With Niecy Nash, Ariana Grande, and Nick Jonas playing supporting roles, the first season’s ensemble cast includes Emma Roberts, Skyler Samuels, Lea Michele, Glen Powell, Diego Boneta, Abigail Breslin, Keke Palmer, Oliver Hudson, Nasim Pedrad, Billie Lourd, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Plot

In the first season, Dean Cathy Munsch threatens the Kappa Kappa Tau sorority at Wallace University, which is commanded by Chanel Oberlin (Emma Roberts) and her colleagues Chanel #2 (Ariana Grande), #3 (Billie Lourd), and #5 (Abigail Breslin) (Jamie Lee Curtis). The Red Devil mascot serial killer reappears and starts committing murders of sorority members, reigniting a murder case that has been unsolved for 20 years.

Related: Where to Watch Jeremy Kyle? Three Years After His Show Was Canceled, Jeremy Kyle Causes a Stir by Returning to Television!

In the second season, it is revealed that Cathy Munsch had left the university business and founded a hospital. Since the genuine Red Devil killer came out, she has taken in Chanel, Libby, and Sadie who were found not guilty. Cathy and the Channel run across a new serial killer named the Green Meanie while managing various medical issues.

Cast and Figures

As Chanel Oberlin, Emma Roberts

As Grace Gardner, Skyler Samuels (season 1)

Hester Ulrich/Chanel #6 played by Lea Michele

Chad Radwell, played by Glen Powell (season 1; recurring season 2)

As Pete Martinez, Diego Boneta (season 1)

As Libby Putney/Chanel #5, Abigail Breslin

Playing Zayday Williams is Keke Palmer.

As Weston “Wes” Gardner, Oliver Hudson (season 1; guest season 2)

Nasim Pedrad portrays Jess Meyer/Gigi Caldwell (season 1)

As Earl Grey, Lucien Laviscount (season 1)

Sadie Swenson/Chanel #3 played by Billie Lourd

Jamie Lee Curtis as Dr. Cathy Munsch, the dean

Scream Queens: How To Stream

You can currently watch Scream Queens on Hulu Plus. Scream Queens may be watched online by renting or buying it on Google Play, iTunes, and Amazon Instant Video. Scream Queens is available to watch on The CW without charge.

Related: Where to Watch Animal Kingdom Season 5? Will Animal Kingdom Have the Sixth Season?

Could Netflix Bring Back Scream Queens for A Third Season?

Given that the dark comedy/slasher series finished back in 2016, it’s unlikely that Netflix will decide to bring it back for season 3 with the same ensemble, led by Emma Roberts. However, viewers have continued to enjoy the show and are asking for more episodes. Therefore, even if we don’t think the cast of Emma Roberts’ show will continue, we do hope that Netflix will eventually decide to start the show over with a new batch of Kappas.

Related: Rakshasa Street Anime Where to Watch? Watch It on Your Roku Device Through Prime Video!

The Netflix original series iZombie, Scream, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and American Horror Story are all worth checking out if you like the sound of Scream Queens.