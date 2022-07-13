Where to Watch Severance? Is There Anything More I Should Know About Apple Tv Plus that I Have Overlooked?

Reviewed editors make the final decision on which products to recommend. We may receive a commission if you purchase something after clicking on one of our links. It’s easy to lose track of what happened at work in a 9-to-5 office job because it’s so routine. But what if you choose to forget everything and everyone that happened during your workday?

As a relatively new player in the streaming game, Apple's TV+ has developed a slew of high-quality TV shows and movies.

Ted Lasso and Billie Eilish’s The World Is a Little Blurry have both received favorable reviews for the streaming service. The second season of Severance, which premiered on February 18, has already been announced by the streaming service.

What is Severance about?

Severance is a Dan Erickson-created series that follows a group of employees at Lumon Industries who choose to participate in a “severance procedure” that effectively separates their professional and home lives. Employees who have been separated from their personal and professional lives are unable to access either at work or at home.

When Mark is accosted by a stranger in his personal life, it turns out to be a former Lumon coworker. The show’s episodic series of thought-provoking and entertaining encounters begin with this one-on-one encounter.

How to Watch Severance

HBO Max currently has Severance available for viewing. Renting or purchasing Severance from iTunes will allow you to stream the film.

How to watch Severance online from any location at any time.

On Friday, February 18, the first two episodes of this highly anticipated conspiracy thriller aired on Apple TV Plus worldwide. The remaining seven episodes will be released weekly at roughly 12 am PT / 3 am ET on Fridays, making up a total of nine episodes. At $4.99 per month for 4K and HDR content and $7.99 for international, Apple TV Plus is a steal for movie buffs and families looking to enjoy a wide variety of content on the big screen. If you’re new to Apple TV Plus, you’ll be able to take advantage of a 7-day free trial.

What else should I know about Apple TV Plus?

Just over 100 movies and episodes are currently available on Apple’s Netflix-like service, but they’re all of the highest quality and there’s little in the way of filler.

At launch, Apple TV Plus’ calling card was The Morning Show, which cost $15 million per episode. Jason Momoa starrer See, For All Mankind space drama, and period comedy Dickinson rounded out the lineup.

Ted Lasso, a Jason Sudeikis comedy about an American football coach appointed to manage a Premier League football team, has been the service’s breakout success. Fans flock to the show, and it has garnered an amazing amount of attention in the form of 20 Primetime Emmy nominations in 2021, a new record for an on-air show.