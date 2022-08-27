Where to Watch Sex and The City? How To Watch and Just Like that Finale Online?

After six seasons and two films, Sex and the City is back on television. 11 years after the theatrical release of Sex and the City 2, HBO Max is now offering the most recent installment of the popular series, And Just Like That.

The SATC relaunch features new cast members Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, and Sarah Ramirez in addition to the long-awaited reunion of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York-Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis).

Sex and the City: How to Watch

You can currently watch Sex and the City on fuboTV or HBO Max. Sex and the City are available for rental or purchase on Amazon Instant Video or Vudu. Sex and the City are available on NBC for free streaming.

When Will And Just Like That Be Available?

On December 9, And Just Like That’s first two episodes were broadcast on HBO Max. After that, every Thursday afterward saw the release of new episodes, including the series conclusion. And Just Like That’s the first season consists of 10 episodes, each of which lasts between 42 and 44 minutes.

How to Watch And Just Like That Online

It won’t be available on standard cable, so if you want to watch And Just Like That, the only way to view the Sex and the City reboot is online through HBO Max. You need an HBO Max membership to watch And Just Like That and the conclusion online.

Subscribe to HBO Max for $14.99

Would you like to start watching And Just Like That on HBO Max? The two plans available through the streaming service are HBO Max With Ads ($9.99 per month) and HBO Max Ads-Free ($14.99 per month). Additionally, HBO offers annual plans, which it claims will result in a 16% cost reduction.

How to watch And Just Like That in the US online

And Just Like That may be seen right now on HBO Max in the United States (opens in new tab). Thursday, December 9, saw the debut of the first two episodes. And Just Like That is a part of the HBO Max Originals lineup and is accessible through HBO Max’s ad-supported service.

What are you waiting for if you haven’t registered yet? Our ranking of the top streaming services puts HBO Max at the top. Speaking of the top streaming providers, Netflix, which is the greatest rival of HBO Max, just canceled one of its most anticipated programs for 2021.

Max HBO

One of the newest streaming services, HBO Max already has a ton to offer, including all of HBO’s premium shows, such as Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, and The Wire. The service also produces original content like Hacks and The Flight Attendant. Each month of HBO Max costs $15 (or $10 with advertising).

What to watch and How to Watch It in Canada

With a Crave subscription, Canadians can watch And Just Like That (opens in a new tab). New episodes will be released at the same time as the American broadcast. For seven days, Crave is free to try. The Movies + HBO bundle then costs $19.98 CAD per month. In order to access your HBO Max subscription while going abroad as an American, you must research the top VPN providers.

Methods for watching And Just Like That in the UK

Fans of Sex and the City in the UK can watch And Just Like That on Sky Comedy(opens in new tab) on the same day as the American broadcast. In addition, you can stream the program using the SkyGo app, which is included with all of Sky’s plans and offers (opens in a new tab). With a Now Entertainment pass, which costs £9.99 per month, you can also stream And Just Like That.

Australian viewing options for And Just Like That

Down Under, Sex and the City is also a thing! Given that Australia’s time zones are much ahead of those in the United States, they will actually be among the first people to be able to view And Just Like That on December 9. The program will be available for streaming in Australia on Binge, which offered a seven-day free trial. After that, the Basic plan costs $10 AUD.