Where to Watch Sherlock: Is It Watch on Netflix?

Sherlock is a BBC crime drama television series. It is based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s writings and follows Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) and his devoted sidekick, Watson (Martin Freeman), as they solve several mysteries in modern-day London.

If like us, you enjoy delving into a murder mystery, looking for clues, dissecting the evidence, and trying to figure out “who did it” before the big reveal, Sherlock is worth your time. This article will show you how to watch Sherlock online.

Watch Sherlock Online

Netflix offers an impressive repertoire, therefore it is terrible that Sherlock is no longer available. However, this show is still available on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes, and Vudu.

VPN limitations on streaming services may limit your access to specific content. Only a few VPNs can circumvent the VPN proxy ban, but our best VPN for Amazon Prime Video list contains few that can.

How to Watch Sherlock Using a Vpn

Sign Up for a VPN Account

Go to ExpressVPN.com and click the “Get ExpressVPN” button. This will take you to the registration form, where you can select your subscription plan and submit your information.

Install the VPN

After you’ve made your account, go to expressvpn.com and download the client for your operating system. Once the download is complete, run the installer and follow the instructions to complete the installation.

Connect to a server in the United States

Open the server list in your ExpressVPN client, select a server in the country of your choice, and click “connect.”

Watch Sherlock from Anywhere

Once you’ve connected to a server using your VPN, all you have to do is run the streaming service (such as Amazon Prime Video), search for Sherlock, and begin viewing.

Sherlock Can Be Found on Amazon and Vudu

Amazon, like Netflix, has a large library of movies and TV episodes, so we were pleased to see Sherlock on its portfolio. You can buy individual episodes or the entire season in HD. When you purchase Sherlock from Amazon, you get to keep the copy and download it to your hard disc.

Vudu was another streaming service where we found Sherlock. All four seasons are accessible, but there are no monthly costs with Vudu; you simply pay for individual episodes or seasons. Individual episodes in SD begin at $4.99 and HDX begin at $6.99. It starts at $12.99 in SD and $19.99 in HDX for an entire season.

Behind-the-scenes content is also accessible, however, costs vary depending on the video. You will also own a copy of Sherlock with Vudu, allowing you to view it as many times as you want.

Watch Sherlock for Free

There are numerous free streaming sites that offer the same content to watch, and we’ve chosen two that we think will be good for you to watch Sherlock.

The first is PutLocker. It’s an excellent option because it’s simple to use and contains a lot of content on its servers. Sherlock seasons one through four were available for viewing.

One problem with PutLocker and other streaming services is that you are bombarded with pop-up adverts, but you can simply avoid this by installing one of our best pop-up blockers.

Sherlock Torrents

If you want to keep the content and build your own library, torrenting may be a viable solution for you. The Pirate Bay is a prominent torrenting site, and we had little trouble discovering Sherlock there. It displayed seasons one through four, and they all appeared to be in good form. Before downloading from a torrent, check the number of seeders next to the link. The greater the number of seeders, the greater the likelihood that the download will be finished.

Watch Sherlock on Kodi

If you haven’t heard of Kodi, it’s an open-source home theatre software that allows you to manage your digital media collection, which includes television shows, movies, photos, and music. Check out our Kodi guide if you want to learn more about it.

Aside from storing existing media, repositories and add-ons allow you to access additional content. Although some individuals believe that simply having Kodi installed on their devices is illegal, this is not the case. It only becomes unlawful when you begin watching copyrighted information obtained through unauthorized means. We searched the Exodus add-on on the Kodi Bae repo and found all four seasons of Sherlock.