Where to Watch Silent Library? The tv Series Is Currently Available on Paramount+ and MTV.

From June 15, 2009, until May 13, 2011, MTV broadcast the American game show Silent Library. The popular Japanese variety program Downtown no Gaki no Tsukai ya Arahende!! served as inspiration for one of the episodes of the series.

This or the Apocalypse, All Time Low, Jim Jones, We The Kings, Ron Jeremy, Naked Cowboy, Asher Roth, Forever the Sickest Kids, Jessie James, Aubrey O’Day, Justin Bieber, and others competed as contestants and made appearances in humiliating punishment challenges in the series’ 20-episode second season, which debuted on January 11, 2010.

Silent Library Plot

The set was built to look like a conventional public library. The host, Zero Kazama, is close to the circulation desk by the door, and a team of six players is seated at a study table, three on each side. Each player selects a card from the six that are facedown on the table and turns it over. Five of the cards are typically green and marked “Safe”; the sixth card, which is yellow and marked with a black skull and crossbones, requires its owner to participate in an odd “punishment” exercise.

Related: Godzilla vs Kong Where to Watch? Godzilla vs Kong Is Streaming on Hbo Max!

Only one player is safe in particular situations during the second season when five out of the six cards display the skull and crossbones. An on-screen gauge shows how much noise the team is making while the task is being completed. The team automatically forfeits the challenge if the noise level ever reaches the gauge’s danger zone.

Silent Library Review

As the squad is uninformed of the gauge’s readings, Kazama informs them of their success or failure in this regard only afterward. The team will also lose if they are unable to complete the challenge’s goal. Four rounds of the game are played, with three challenges in each of the first three rounds and one in the last. Successful challenges in rounds 1, 2, 3, and 4 net the team, in turn, $300, $400, $800, and $1,000 (for the team’s selected charity in a celebrity episode).

Related: Where to Watch Attack on Titan Season Four Part Two? What Are the Options for Watching It on The Internet?

The six players split all win equally, and Kazama pays them off as they leave the library at the conclusion of the program. The team might have taken part in further challenges that weren’t shown, and as a result, they might have won more money than what was indicated at the episode’s conclusion, according to a disclaimer before the end credits.

Related: Where to Watch Cruella? When Will Cruella Be Free on Disney Plus?

Silent Library: How to Watch It

Silent Library is currently available on Paramount+ and MTV.