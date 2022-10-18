Where to Watch Sing 2: Is It Streaming on Netflix?

Fans are more interested in when Sing 2 will be available on Netflix than in seeing Matthew McConaughey’s Buster Moon or any of the other famous actors who return for the sequel.

We verify the time and date of Sing 2’s US premiere on Netflix, share more streaming options, and speculate on the possibility of a third installment.

Garth Jennings’s Sing 2 follows Buster Moon and his friends as they put on a new musical and try to enlist the help of famous musician Clay Calloway to sing at the event.

In the United States, the premiere of Sing 2 will occur on Netflix on June 22, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

The following are the corresponding times in different time zones throughout the world:

Time in the Pacific: 12 AM

Time in the East Coast: 3 a.m.

Time in the UK: 8 a.m. GMT

The European time is 9 a.m.

The time in India is currently 1:30 PM IST.

Time in Australia: 630pm ACDT

For the next 18 months, thanks to Netflix’s streaming rights, you’ll be able to see Sing 2 right up until April 2023.

The international release of Sing 2 on Netflix has not yet been announced. However, the streaming service’s foreign rollout can often take as long as two years.

Read More: Where to Watch Murder She Wrote: Is It Streaming on Amazon Prime?

Who is in the Sing 2 cast?

In Sing 2, in addition to returning cast members like Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, and Nick Kroll, we also welcome back fan favorites like Bobby Cannavale and musical superstars like Halsey, Bono, and Pharrell Williams.

Where Else Can You Watch Sing 2?

The United States premiered Sing 2 in theatres on December 22, 2021; the United Kingdom followed suit on January 28, 2022.

Sing 2 was made accessible on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu, YouTube, and Microsoft Movies just three weeks after its theatrical release.

Since movie theatres were closed for so long due to the epidemic, new releases in the present day usually have a limited theatrical run before being available on streaming services.

Read More: Where to Watch Masked Singer: Is It Streaming on Netflix?

WHAT ABOUT SING 3?

Both Illumination and Universal Pictures have been mum on the subject of a Sing 3 at this writing.

However, Scarlett Johansson, Tori Kelly, and Matthew McConaughey are just a few of the actors who have expressed a desire to reprise their roles in a sequel.

Since the protagonist character, Buster Moon, did not perform a song or dance in Sing 2, McConaughey expressed his desire to do so in an interview with CinemaBlend.

It was suggested that Buster Moon should sing, whistle, diddy, hum, or dance in this film, but it did not appear in this installment. What a fantastic idea! Yes, that might be the case. I agree with you; we should discuss this with the head of the company. Are you listening, Garth? ”