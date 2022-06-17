Where to Watch Sopranos? How To Watch The Sopranos Online Free?

You can bet that The Sopranos will be mentioned in any discussion about the best television shows. During its six-season run on HBO, the mob drama was one of the network’s most popular shows. James Gandolfini’s portrayal of the New Jersey mafia boss is still cherished by fans, and many can’t wait for the prequel.

Many people are binge-watching classic television shows in this age of increased screen time. During the month of April, HBO was offering 500 hours of content, including all seasons of The Sopranos, for free.

How to Watch The Sopranos Online Free

Season 1 of The Sopranos is currently available on HBO Max for free. New Hulu subscribers with a US bank card can get a one-week free trial with HBO Max to watch The Sopranos. Due to geoblocking restrictions, if you don’t have a US bank card, you can’t sign up for this free trial. Keep reading if you don’t want to click away just yet.

The HBO Max library in the United States can still be accessed via a VPN and a credit card even if you live outside of the country where HBO Max is available. Our article on how to watch HBO Max shows how to do this. So, now that you’ve signed up for your preferred streaming service, let’s look at how to use a VPN to watch your favorite TV shows. As an illustration, we’ll look at ExpressVPN.

The Sopranos: Where Can I Find It?

The Sopranos can also be streamed on DirecTV, Xfinity, and YouTube TV with an HBO Max add-on in the United States. Google Play, Vudu, and iTunes also offer full seasons and episodes for purchase. For those who prefer to keep things old school, the Blu-ray box set of The Sopranos may be a better fit.

Related: Where to Watch Succession? Succession Can Be Streamed in A Variety of Ways!

Can I watch The Sopranos without having an HBO Max subscription?

You can sign up for HBO Max on its own or as part of a Hulu + HBO Max subscription. If you purchase individual episodes or complete seasons of The Sopranos from Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, or another service, you do not require an HBO Max subscription.

Is there a Netflix version of The Sopranos?

As an HBO series, The Sopranos is not on Netflix. Tony Soprano is one of HBO’s most profitable shows, so it’s unlikely he’ll ever be available on Netflix.

Is Amazon Prime Video a good place to watch The Sopranos?

The Sopranos are available on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom and the United States, but you must pay for individual episodes or complete seasons to watch them.

Related: Where to Watch Ghost Whisperer? Watch Ghost Whisperer on Paramount+!

The Sopranos: The Best VPNs for Streaming

Using one of these three VPNs is the best way to stay up to date on the latest Tony Soprano news. streaming. To put it simply, ExpressVPN is the best virtual private network (VPN) out there. As far as streaming goes, it’s lightning-fast. The geoblocks are instantly bypassed when using it with Hulu, HBO Max, and Netflix, among other services.

Two. NordVPN.

The NordVPN streaming service is another of our top picks for VPNs. When it comes to streaming, NordVPN’s in-app user-friendliness and NordLynx protocol are our favorite features. During testing, some servers took longer to buffer content, but the majority of servers were able to remove geoblocks immediately. In the event that a server isn’t working out for you, it’s easy to switch to another.

Related: Where to Watch Southpark? ‘South Park’ to Stream only On Paramount Plus After Hbo Max Deal Ends!

Final Thought

While not having a U.S. bank card makes it difficult to watch The Sopranos for free outside of countries with HBO Max, there are still ways to do so. Hulu–HBO Max Bundle and VPN services offer free trials so you can watch it and other great shows like Westworld.

The Sopranos can be watched from anywhere with ExpressVPN’s unblocking capabilities. However, NordVPN and Windscribe are also excellent choices, with the latter even allowing you to stream a few episodes for free. Have you been able to watch The Sopranos while traveling? Which approach worked best for you? Have we forgotten anywhere to watch the show? Thanks for reading and please share your thoughts in the comments section below.