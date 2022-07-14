Where to Watch State of Origin? What Is the Kick-Off Time for State of Origin Game 3 in 2022?

In the first game, Queensland upset the odds by outlasting NSW and claiming a critical first-up victory. Because they had a history of winning 30 of the 40 series openers, they figured that State of Origin game 3 would be a no-brainer for them. Despite this, the New South Wales State of Origin team had other plans, winning Game 2 44-12 in Perth to even the series at one game apiece.

In spite of the fact that this match is taking place in Queensland, New South Wales will be confident of winning State of Origin game 3.

When is time for is State of Origin game 3 2022 kick-off?

State of Origin game 3 will begin at 8:10 p.m. AEST on Wednesday, July 13th in this thrilling series. Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium will host the contest.

How can I watch State of Origin game 3 in 2022 live on the internet?

State of Origin game 3 will be streamed live for free on Channel 9 and 9Now, as has been the case throughout the entire series. A free account on 9Now is required to watch the match live if you don’t already have one. Prior to the 8:10 pm kick-off, the broadcast begins at 7 pm AEST.

Watch an NSW vs QLD live stream for FREE

There will be live and free coverage of all three games of the State of Origin on Channel 9 in Australia.

Tonight, Wednesday, July 13th, at 7:50 p.m. AEST, is Game 3 of the series. If you want to watch the game live, Channel 9’s streaming service, 9Now, will have it available. You don’t even have to pay to watch 9Now; you must sign up for a Nine account.

What’s the matter with Oz? Use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch NSW vs. QLD for free from anywhere in the world.

After the game, Fox Sports and streaming service Kayo will telecast a delayed broadcast of the State of Origin games.

How to watch State of the Origin from anywhere

Australians who wish to watch free Channel 9 coverage while traveling abroad may be disappointed to learn that the content is geo-blocked. It is easy to circumvent this restriction by utilizing a virtual private network (VPN) to change your laptop, smartphone, or streaming device’s IP address to one in Australia and pretending that you are in that country.

State of Origin can be streamed using a virtual private network.

Secure your internet connection with ExpressVPN.

ExpressVPN is our favorite of the several virtual private networks (VPNs) on the market. It’s quick and straightforward to use, and it’s really safe to do so with this. It also works with a wide variety of devices, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS, and Android. It’s the 30-day money-back promise that sets ExpressVPN apart. If you join up for an annual plan, you’ll get a 49% discount plus an additional 3 months for free, making this a great deal for TV fans.

You can use ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days.

Using a VPN is as easy as 1, 2, or

download and install a VPN – we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick.

Open the VPN app, pick ‘Select location,’ and then choose the suitable location to connect to (a server in Australia in this case)

3: Start watching rugby on 9Now like you’re at home by accessing the broadcaster’s feed on their site.

Stream the replay of State of Origin match 3 on Kayo

As a result, you won’t be able to watch State of Origin game 3 on Kayo before 11 p.m. AEST.

This 14-day free trial is available to all new subscribers.

All of these devices are compatible with Kayo: Mac, PC, iOS or Android device, Chromecast (Apple TV), Android TV (TelstraTV), PlayStation 4 and 5, and selected Samsung, LG, or Hisense televisions.

On Kayo Sports, you can also catch the whole NRL season, as well as a replay of the previous State of Origin games. Paying $25 a month gets you to access Kayo on one device at a time. The Basic package, which costs $27.50 a month, offers two simultaneous streams, while the Premium package, which costs $35 a month, has three.