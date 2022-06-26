Where to Watch Step Brothers? How to Watch Step Brothers on Amazon Prime!

Will Ferrell and Adam McKay collaborated on the script for this 2008 comedy film, which was directed by McKay and stars Ferrell, McKay, and John C. Reilly. They’re compelled to live together as brothers after their still-single parents, Brennan (Ferrell) and Dale (Reilly), marry each other after they’ve grown up and left home. The cast also includes Richard Jenkins, Mary Steenburgen, Adam Scott, and Kathryn Hahn.

Step Brothers Plot

Brennan Huff and Dale Doback, both 40, are still living with their parents. Brennan lives with his divorced mother, Nancy, and Dale resides with his father, Robert, who has recently been widowed. As a result of Robert and Nancy’s courtship and subsequent marriage, both Brennan and Dale now have to deal with life as stepbrothers.

Brennan and Dale are enmities for interfering with each other’s personal lives, and it’s not hard to see why. It’s not the first time Brennan has been warned not to touch Dale’s drum equipment, and it’s certainly not the last. In the midst of an argument, Dale confronts him and the two engage in a brutal brawl. There is no television for a week, and they must find work within a month, or they will be kicked out of the house.

Step Brothers Cast

Brennan Huff is played by Will Ferrell in the film.

Bryce Hurless in the role of a young Brennan Huff

Dale Doback is played by John C. Reilly in the film.

Nancy Huff, played by Mary Steenburgen.

Dr. Robert Doback is played by Richard Jenkins in the film.

Derek Huff, played by Adam Scott

Actor Dmitri Schuyler-Linch as Derek Huff as a child

AKA Alice: Kathryn Hahn

Jennifer Connelly as Denise

Tommy is played by Lurie Poston.

How to Watch Step Brothers

Step Brothers is currently available on Amazon Prime and fuboTV. Amazon Instant Video, iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu all offer streaming of Step Brothers for rent or purchase. Free Step Brothers streaming is available on NBC.

Streaming service Netflix will be shut down in February 2022

It’s the second full month of the year, so hello there! It’s time to say hello to new Netflix episodes and movies, but it also means that some of our favorites are ready to leave the service. What to view before it’s taken off the streaming service? We’ve got you covered!

Step Brothers

Studio 54 (Leaving February 15), Being Elmo: A Puppeteer’s Journey (Leaving February 20), and Hitler – A Career (Leaving February 9) are all documentaries that will soon be unavailable on Netflix.