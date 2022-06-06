Where to Watch Tenet: Is Tenet Available on Hbo Max for Free?

Declining to risk exposure to COVID-19 to see Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated Tenet in an IMAX theatre, Decider is here for those who haven’t seen the film yet and want to stream it from the comfort of their own home.

On the basis of “reverse entropy,” Tenet is a sci-fi action movie that stars Robert Pattinson, John David Washington, and Elizabeth Debicki, all of whom play characters who are able to move ahead and backward in time. Read on to find out how to watch Tenet on Netflix or Hulu if you don’t understand what’s happening in the movie. Is HBO Max finally showing Tenet?

IS HBO MAX FINALLY GETTING TENET?

Yes! Since Tenet is a Warner Bros. picture and HBO Max is owned by WarnerMedia, it became available on the streaming service yesterday, May 1.

IS TENET AVAILABLE ON HBO MAX FOR FREE?

There’s unfortunately no. With HBO Max, you’ll need a monthly subscription cost in order to watch Tenet on the platform.

WATCH THE TENET ON HBO MAX

There is good news: With a subscription to HBO Max, you can now watch Tenet at home from the comfort of your own living room or den. HBO Max costs $14.99 a month, but if you’re already a subscriber to HBO Now, you may already have access to it at a discounted price.

In addition to desktops and Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Playstation 4 and Samsung TV, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S devices, HBO Max may be accessed via any of these streaming devices. Depending on your cable provider, you may be able to get HBO Max through them.

Related: Where to Watch 1883: What Is the Best Way to Watch 1883 Online?

Is HBO MAX AVAILABLE FOR FREE?

No, the free trial for HBO Max expired before the release of Wonder Woman 1984 on the streaming service last year.

ARE VOD COPIES OF “TENET” AVAILABLE?

Until now, Tenet has been available to rent on-demand for $5.99 on sites like Amazon, Vudu, iTunes/Apple TV, Google Play, and Fandango Now. Prior to VOD, fans could only buy a digital or physical copy of the film for $19.99. As soon as you purchase the film, you can view it as many times and for as long as your heart desires!

Related: Where to Watch Game of Thrones: Is Game of Thrones Available on Netflix or Hulu?

IS TENET AVAILABLE TO WATCH VIA NETFLIX?

Because this film has not yet been released on any other subscription streaming service, you cannot use your parent’s Netflix password to watch this one.

NO, TENET IS NOT AVAILABLE ON AMAZON PRIME.

On a mission to save the world from an organization known as Tenet, a secret agent uses a time-inversion technology to travel back and forth between the past and the future. Tenet is now available in English, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil on Amazon Prime India. Subscribers to Amazon Prime Video can now view the Tenet movie beginning on March 31, 2021.

A lesser-known truth is that the Tenet movie was the first significant effort to open in theatres after the lockdown was lifted in various nations and became the sixth highest-grossing movie of 2020. It was delayed three times owing to the COVID-19 epidemic, but it was released in September in the US and August in the UK and earned good reviews for its action sequences, score, cinematography, and star cast. A number of awards and nominations were also given to the film for its photography, action sequences, and editing.

Related: Where to Watch Demon Slayer Season 2: How Can I Watch the Second Season of Demon Slayer for Free Online?

CAST OF TENET

Along with the protagonist, John David Washington was joined by actors Robert Pattinson and Dimple Kapadia as Priya Singh and Martin Donovan as Fay, the protagonist’s CIA boss; Elizabeth Debicki as Katherine “Kat” Barton; Himesh Patel as Mahir; Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Ives; Denzil Smith as Sanjay Singh; Michael Caine as Sir Michael Crosby; and Fiona Dourif as Wheeler.