Where to Watch that 70s Show: The Actors of Netflix’s that ’90s Show Spin-Off that ’70s Show Will Return!

In the 1990s, That ’70s Show was one of the most popular teen sitcoms. Eight seasons of nostalgic laughs centred on the Wisconsin misadventures of geek Eric Forman (Topher Grace), his friendly neighbour Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon), troublemaker Steven Hyde (Danny Masterson), loveable loser Michael Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), spoiled rich girl Jackie Burkhart (Mila Kunis), and foreign exchange student Fez (Wilmer Valderrama).

That ’70s Show was able to broaden its ensemble with interesting adult characters thanks to Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp), Eric’s constantly grouchy father and overprotective mother. Because of Donna’s chaotic family, her parents, bargain shop entrepreneur Bob (Donn Stark), and unsatisfied housewife Midge, the Formans must put up with their own dysfunction (Tanya Roberts).

Is That ’70s Show Streaming?

Last September, Netflix decided to remove the show from its streaming service. Nielsen had stated that the series was one of the most popular on the service. Unfortunately, there isn’t anywhere else where you can watch it for free right now. If you’ve missed any of the entertaining episodes, you’ll have to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video to see them all or just the ones you choose.

Where to Watch That ’70s Show Online

It’s possible to acquire all seven seasons of That ’70s Show in HD or SD for $30.99. “A New Hope,” a Star Wars-themed episode from the first season, sees the gang attending the original film’s May premiere with the gang. During Eric’s dream sequence, the entire group wore Star Wars cosplay. As excitement for The Phantom Menace was building throughout the world, the episode aired on March 14th, 1999, just as advance tickets went on sale.

Season 2 of That ’70s Show in HD or SD may be purchased for $31.99 as a full set. Laurie (Lisa Robin Kelly), Eric’s older sister, has a recurring role in the second season as a vicious prankster and deceiver, although her father always sees her as a treasured daughter.

HD or SD versions of That ’70s Show’s fourth season can be purchased for $32.99. Tommy Chong played Leo, the bewildered hippie stoner who owns the Foto Hut, on a regular basis in Season 4. Hyde doesn’t have to put in much effort to get Leo to work for free, but he does learn a lot from his boss’s strange adventures. Although Leo claims to have received the Purple Heart for his service in the military, he has no recollection of the specifics of his time in the military (or remembers anything for that matter).

HD and SD versions of That ’70s Show’s eighth season can be purchased for $32.99 each. Because Grace abruptly quit the programme, first-time viewers may wish to skip this season. Randy Pearson, Hyde’s laid-back record store employee, was played by Josh Meyers, who joined the ensemble as a supporting player. While Grace and Kutcher returned for the series finale, Kelso only appeared in the first four episodes.

The HD version of That 70’s Show is available for $2.99, while the SD version is only $1.99.

It’s a shame that That ’70s Show can’t be purchased or rented anywhere right now. All of a sudden, the ’70s don’t seem quite as cool.

Is That '70s Show on Netflix? Is That '70s Show on Hulu?

Unfortunately, Netflix no longer has That ’70s Show. No new episodes have been released since they were cancelled in the fall. Prime Video and CBS All Access are some examples of streaming services like this. The newer streaming services like HBO Max and Peacock don’t have it. That ’70s Show isn’t available on any streaming service, so that’s the bad news.

How to watch That '70s Show online

The good news is that you can watch That ’70s Show online, but you’ll have to pay for the privilege. That ’70s Show can’t be streamed on Amazon, but you can buy individual episodes for a few dollars using Amazon’s Prime Video subscription service. That’s all there is to it. Other outlets including Apple TV, Vudu, and FandangoNow do not offer the show for purchase. Apparently, you can buy it on Prime Video… and that’s it!

