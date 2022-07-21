Where to Watch the All-Star Game? Online All-Star Game Streaming Instructions for 2022!

The sport’s top players will gather at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday night for the Major League Baseball All-Star Game of 2022. The Futures Game, the first 80 picks in the 2022 MLB Draft, and the Home Run Derby all took place over a busy four days prior to the All-Star Game. The Midsummer Classic is being played at Dodger Stadium for the first time since 1980 in this 92nd edition.

The American League has recently dominated the All-Star Game. They have won 20 of the previous 24 All-Star Games, eight of the last ten, and 15 of the last eight. Despite this, the Junior Circuit only leads the all-time series 46-43-2. The MLB All-Star Game viewing information is provided below.

What Channel Is the 2022 Mlb All-Star Game On?

The match will be broadcast live on FOX, FOX Deportes, ESPN Radio, and ESPN Radio Deportes this year.

What Time Is the All-Star Game Tonight?

From 8:00 to 11:00 p.m. ET on FOX, the MLB All-Star Game of 2022 is broadcast live.

Where to Watch the 2022 All-Star Game Live:

If you have a working cable login, you can watch the MLB All-Star Game live on Fox.com and the FOX NOW app (available on iTunes, Amazon, and Google Play). On Foxsports.com, you may watch the game live this year.

2022 Mlb All-Star Game Live Stream Info:

With an active subscription to fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, or AT&T TV NOW, depending on where you live, you can also view a Fox live stream. Free trials are available for qualifying subscribers on YouTube TV and fubo TV.

Can I Watch the All-Star Game Live on Hulu?

Yes! You may watch tonight’s game live on Hulu + Live TV’s Fox network if you currently pay $69.99/month for a subscription.

How Long Ago Was the Mlb All-Star Game? Date, Hour, and Tickets

At Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, the MLB All-Star Game of 2022 will take place tonight, Tuesday, July 19. The match begins at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. VividSeats.com is still selling MLB All-Star Game tickets if you wish to attend the Midsummer Classic live. If you intend to go, be careful to buy tickets as soon as possible because prices are rising quickly (they are now starting at $202, as of writing).

What Channel Is the MLB All-Star Game Airing On? How Can I Watch It?

The MLB All-Star Game will be broadcast on TV, thus your cable or satellite subscription must include Fox. This year’s All-Star Game will once again be broadcast exclusively by Fox. You can watch the All-Star Game on TV with a straight digital antenna (like this one from Amazon), which gives you access to all the major TV networks, including Fox. Have no cable? The match can still be seen live. See below for a list of MLB All-Star Game streaming alternatives.

()

Methods for Watching the MLB All-Star Game Online Without Cable

Without cable, you must use a live TV streaming service with Fox to watch the MLB All-Star Game online. The websites listed below all allow you to watch the MLB All-Star Game live online on your streaming device, smart TV, laptop, tablet, or phone.

Use Sling to watch the MLB All-Star Game

You can watch the MLB All-Star Game online with Sling, the most affordable live TV streaming service, which also offers Fox (in some locations). The Sling Blue bundle, which costs $35 per month, is required to access Fox on Sling. However, Sling is currently providing new subscribers with a 50% first-month discount, making your first payment only $17.50.

DirecTV stream the MLB All-Star Game

Check out DirecTV Stream for a vast array of channels, including Fox to stream the MLB All-Star Game live. The streaming service from the satellite TV provider claims unlimited cloud DVR storage and more than 140 live TV channels. There is a five-day free trial period before the regular monthly price of DirecTV Stream is $69.99. Additionally, DirecTV Stream is now having a promotion where you can save $15 on your first two months, bringing the cost down to $54.99 for two months.