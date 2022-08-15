Where to Watch the Amazing World of Gumball? Gets a Movie on Hbo Max for Free!

Ben Bocquelet is the creator of the British-American animated sitcom The Amazing World of Gumball for Cartoon Network, also referred to as TAWOG[b] or Gumball. The show centers on the adventures of 12-year-old anthropomorphic blue cat Gumball Watterson, his adopted goldfish brother Darwin, and their classmates at middle school in the made-up Californian city of Elmore.

They frequently get involved in mischief around the city, interacting with their younger sister Anais, mother Nicole, and father Richard, as well as a large ensemble of supporting characters.

Storyline

Ben Bocquelet was employed to assist people in pitching their concepts to the network when Cartoon Network Studios Europe was established in 2007. He chose, however, to combine various rejected characters he had developed for commercials in one series set inside of a school after the studio opted to have its staff members each pitch their own ideas.

The series production was given the go-ahead when Daniel Lennard, vice president of original programs and development at Turner Broadcasting System Europe, was impressed by the notion.

The Amazing World of Gumball Streaming

HBO Max or Hulu Plus currently offers The Amazing World of Gumball for viewing. You can watch The Amazing World of Gumball online by renting or buying it from Amazon Instant Video or Vudu.

Gets a Movie and New Series on HBO Max for “The Amazing World of Gumball”

Along with a brand-new season, the popular cartoon series The Amazing World of Gumball will get a feature-length movie. Out of Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, these are the first two projects that have received approval.

A new original animated film with the working title The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie! as well as a new series, is on the way to HBO Max and Cartoon Network, according to Warner Brothers Kids and Family. In a tale about Gumball’s biggest fan discovering a lost episode and unintentionally opening a gateway connecting his world to Gumball’s, the Watterson family and the inhabitants of Elmore make a comeback.

According to the press release, “After meeting his heroes, our super fan chooses to link up with Gumball, Darwin, Anais, Richard, and Nicole to free them from a sinister force engulfing Elmore, accidentally unleashing a peril of their very own.” An appropriate conclusion for the first series and its viewers, the movie is characterized as being both comical and heartbreaking and setting up a new beginning for the following series. Ben Bocquelet, who originally created the series, is back in charge of directing and serving as an executive producer on the movie. Shane Mack will pen the script for the movie.

Sam Register and Vanessa Brookman, the co-heads of Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, declared: “We could not think of a better show to kick off our first batch of project greenlights under the Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe umbrella. We have a “wonderful” opportunity with Ben with this film and new series to give Gumball fans the satisfactory ending they’ve been waiting for while simultaneously starting the next phase of this endearing, vibrant, and creative franchise.