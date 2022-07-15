Where to Watch the Breakfast Club? Stream the Breakfast Club Online on Hulu Plus!

American teen comedy-drama The Breakfast Club was written, produced, and directed by John Hughes in 1985. Among the cast are Emilio Estevez, Paul Gleason, Anthony Michael Hall, and Judd Nelson. An autocratic vice principal oversees a Saturday detention for five high school students from various cliques. After its Los Angeles premiere on February 7th, Universal Pictures released The Breakfast Club to theaters on February 15th.

Even though it cost only $500,000 to produce, the film made $51.5 million in box office revenue and was widely praised by critics. Film’s five principal actors were known as the “Brat Pack” when their roles were referred to in the media.

Breakfast Club Plot

As early as 7 a.m. on Saturday, March 24, 1984, five students from Shermer High School show up for all-day detention: nerd-turned-wrestler Brian Johnson; popular snob Claire Standish; and delinquent-turned-rebellions John Bender. The five characters are referred to as “a brain, an athlete, a basket case, a princess, and a criminal” in the audio narration. They’ve gathered in the library, where Vice Principal Richard Vernon has given them strict instructions: no talking, no getting up from their chairs, and no sleeping until 4:00 p.m. Students are required to write a thousand-word essay describing “who you think you are.

” A few times a year he comes back and reprimands them. John is a bully and harasser of Claire, Brian, and Andrew, and he frequently breaks the rules. John’s treatment by Vernon, who gives him an additional eight weekends of imprisonment, gradually makes everyone feel sorry for him. To give the others some breathing room, the five of them sneak out of the library to grab John’s marijuana stash, which he lets Vernon seize. Vernon punishes John by locking him in a storage cupboard, but he escapes and crawls through the ceiling panels to return to the library.

When Vernon arrives to investigate the commotion caused by John’s escape, the others help him hide and cover for him.

Breakfast Club Cast

Emilio Estevez plays Andrew Clark, an “Athlete” sentenced to Saturday imprisonment for taping Larry Lester’s butt cheeks together.

Paul Gleason portrays Shermer High School Vice Principal Richard Vernon, an authoritarian vice-principal who is in charge of the Saturday detention.

As Brian Johnson, a “Brain,” played by Anthony Michael Hall, who was sentenced to Saturday detention for possessing a flare gun with which he intended to commit suicide,

Shermer High School janitor Carl Reed is played by John Kapelos.

Detention on Saturday for pulling the fire alarm was handed down to John Bender, played by Judd Nelson.

Molly Ringwald plays Claire Standish, a “Princess” sentenced to Saturday detention for skipping school so she may go shopping.

How to Watch The Breakfast Club

Hulu Plus subscribers can currently watch The Breakfast Club.

On Google Play, iTunes, and Vudu, you may rent or buy The Breakfast Club.