Where to Watch the Carrie Diaries? The Carrie Diaries is it available on Amazon Prime?

The CW’s The Carrie Diaries provided a new perspective on the venerable program via the eyes of a younger eponymous character for fans who just can’t get enough of Sex in the City’s Carrie Bradshaw. This prequel chronicles the exploits of a young Bradshaw who has just relocated to New York to launch her career and is attempting to make her way in the world.

Following the conclusion of the 2004 original show and two further films in 2008 and 2010, this new show, which debuted in 2013, provided fans and potential new viewers with more of the plot. Fans were disappointed to hear that Netflix has pulled the series in 2019 even though they had liked viewing the beginnings of the story of their favorite New York journalist. Never fear, though; find out below where you can watch The Carrie Diaries for free online.

The Carrie Diaries: What’s the Story?

The narrative of the titular 16-year-old girl is told in “The Carrie Diaries” before she developed into a fashion icon and began penning a column for the New York Star. The plot, which takes place in the 1980s, centers on Carrie as a teen growing up in suburban Connecticut.

Check More: Where to Watch 22 Jump Street? Is 22 Jump Street Available on Netflix?

The comedy and drama series, which spans two seasons and 26 episodes, stars Austin Butler and Anna Sophia Robb. In contrast to the first season, which centers on Carrie and her problems in junior high while working two jobs, the second season focuses more on her romantic relationships and friendships. Despite high ratings, “The Carrie Diaries” is no longer airing, and there are currently no plans to renew it.

Is Netflix home to The Carrie Diaries?

No, Netflix does not have “The Carrie Diaries.” The streamer is the place to go, though, if you’re looking for some outstanding teen dramas. Need assistance? So for those just getting started, our list of the top teen Netflix series is the ideal resource!

The Carrie Diaries is it available on Amazon Prime?

Yes! Amazon Prime currently has “The Carrie Diaries” accessible! The episodes are available for purchase or rental!

Does Hulu provide The Carrie Diaries?

No. The show is not available on Hulu, regrettably. The platform, however, features one of the best selections of dramas targeted at teen viewers. Start with this list, then pick the items that most appeal to you!

How can I watch The Carrie Diaries online?

The CW Seed, a provider of original programming made specifically for online distribution, offers both of the seasons of “The Carrie Diaries” that have been made available. If not, you can purchase or rent the show on a variety of sites. Google Play, iTunes, and YouTube are a few of these choices.

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 20: Actors AnnaSophia Robb (L) and Chris Wood film a scene at “The Carrie Diaries” movie set at the Elizabeth Street Gallery on September 20, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/Getty Images)

Check More: Where to Watch the Chicago Fourth of July Fireworks 2022?

Where to Find The Carrie Diaries Free Streaming Online?

There aren’t many choices available right now to watch “The Carrie Diaries” for free online. But you can watch the show on all of the aforementioned platforms for a small charge. So go ahead and do it! Because it is always advised to pay for the content you use.

The Carrie Diaries: How to Watch

The Carrie Diaries is available for rental or purchase on Google Play or Amazon Instant Video.

Check More: Where to Watch Classroom of The Elite Season 2? When and How It Will Be Released, Can I Watch It for Free?

Where to Find Free Streaming

Though the show was abruptly pulled from Netflix in 2019, viewers shouldn’t give up hope. Despite disappointing viewers by not picking up this show for a third season, The CW is at least making amends in some tiny way.

On The CW’s website, viewers may now watch The Carrie Diaries in its entirety for nothing. Even while fans still want Carrie Bradshaw would have more episodes, at least they can now see the entirety of her adolescent exploits online. Discover how Carrie Bradshaw, as she is known to her followers, got her start by preparing a Cosmo and settling in for the program.