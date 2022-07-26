Where to Watch the Good Doctor? Release Information, Cast, and Details About the Abc Medical Drama!

For season 4 of The Good Doctor on ABC, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) will return. Shaun’s professional struggles and victories as an autistic surgical resident were the main focus of seasons 1 and 2, while season 3 focused more on his interpersonal relationships and life outside of the hospital.

When Shaun did his first lead surgery, the hard truth that collaborating with people doesn’t always go as planned hit him. He and Dr. Carly Lever (Jasika Nicole) started dating, although it wasn’t simple, while they were outside the operating room. As everyone is aware, the two eventually split up, and Lea (Paige Spara) admitted her affections for Shaun towards the conclusion of season 3.

When and where will “The Good Doctor” be released?

The new season will debut on ABC on September 27 at 10 p.m. (ET). It airs the same day as the Dancing with the Stars Season 30 premiere of the elimination show. The Good Doctor is accessible on numerous TV streaming sites, including YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo TV, and the regional ABC affiliate. Alternatively, they can choose to watch it live on the network’s website. Hulu also offers the ability to view episodes the next day.

Check More: Where to Watch Comic Con 2022? Date, Time, Location, and Other Information

Who is The Good Doctor’s newest cast member?

A new character will debut in Season 5 of The Good Doctor. Rachel Bay Jones, a Tony Award winner, will join the cast. However, nothing is known about her personality. It’s widely believed that she will portray a show antagonist. David Shore, the executive producer, said of Jones: “Her role is one of the most enjoyable we’ve ever had.

I adore the contributions this actress and this character make. She simply exudes incredible dynamism and enthusiasm. The protagonist of the medical drama is Dr. Shaun Murphy, who is portrayed by Freddie Highmore of Finding Neverland and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory fame.

The following actors also perform crucial roles:

Toby Spara (Lea Dilallo)

Gubelmann, Fiona (Dr. Morgan Reznick)

Christina Chang Will Yun Lee (Dr. Audrey Lim) (Dr. Alex Park)

Robert Schiff (Dr. Aaron Glassman)

Cliff Harper (Dr. Marcus Andrews)

Brandon Henderson (Dr. Jordan Allen)

Olav Benavides (Dr. Mateo Rendon Osma)

The Good Doctor viewing instructions:

You can easily catch new episodes of The Good Doctor if you have a TV by tuning in on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. A live television service like Hulu + Live TV or YouTube TV is another way to watch the most recent episodes of The Good Doctor.

Check More: Where to Watch Primal Season 2? How To Watch Primal Season 2 Outside of The Us on Hbo Max?

The Good Doctor: How to Watch

The Good Doctor is currently available on Hulu Plus and fuboTV. The Good Doctor is available to stream on Vudu, Google Play, and Amazon Instant Video by renting or buying.

The Fifth-Season Trailer for The Good Doctor

The fifth season of The Good Doctor, which just debuted its teaser, will center on Shaun and Lea’s wedding after getting engaged in the fourth season.

Check More: Where to Watch Scream? Are There Scream Movies and Shows on Netflix, Prime, or Hulu?

In the midst of the festivities, the video also featured an intriguing medical case with a young single mother and her son. Will the physicians be able to assist them? To find out what happens next, readers must wait until Monday. This season will reportedly consist of a total of 20 episodes.