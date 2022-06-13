Where to Watch the Hobbit? Hobbit only Streaming on Hbo Max!

J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit returns to Middle-earth in Peter Jackson’s trilogy adaptation. Gandalf the Grey (Ian McKellen), Thorin Oakenshield (Richard Armitage, Spooks), and a gang of dwarves set out to retake the fallen Dwarf Kingdom of Erebor, which was long ago captured by the dragon Smaug.

Where to Watch the Hobbit Storyline

The Hobbit trilogy, directed by Peter Jackson, is an excellent option if you’re searching for a thrilling adventure that lasts a bit longer than most entertaining epics. A prequel to Peter Jackson’s best-known fantasy film, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring is based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s 1937 novel of the same name and was adapted for the screen by Jackson.

Smaug, a fearsome dragon, attacks Bilbo Baggins in The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012), enlisting him in a battle to save his homeland and riches from a band of Dwarves led by Gandalf (Martin Freeman). Along with his 13 dwarf companions, Bilbo and Gandalf the Grey (the recently immunized Sir Ian McKellen) travel across the Shire and meet with elves, orcs, and more, including an unforgettable encounter with Gollum (Andy Serkis).

After the events of the first film, The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013), Bilbo Baggins and his companions travel to the Lonely Mountain, where they are confronted by their formidable enemy, The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014) depicts Bilbo’s efforts to unite the various factions of men, elves, and dwarves against a common foe that seeks to subjugate them all. So, if you’re ready to begin watching The Hobbit trilogy, the best option is to subscribe to HBO Max.

There are a total of six Hobbit films available on HBO Max.

Three times as much as the Lord of the Rings movies, the Hobbit trilogy cost $745 million to make, according to Hollywood Reporter. In contrast, the Hobbit trilogy was not as well-received by viewers, even if it was a fascinating opportunity to build on the stories of several characters from Jackson’s first Middle-earth adventure.

In spite of this, the films in the Hobbit trilogy were a financial success, with the first picture earning $1.011 billion worldwide and the second earning $958 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter. All three films were nominated for a flurry of accolades, including multiple Oscars, and they made appearances at international film festivals. In total, the first film received 11 accolades, including two 2014 Annie Awards, the second film won 19 awards, and the third picture took home eight awards, all according to IMDb.

A large fan base, along with critical and financial success, makes it logical that all three films will be shown on HBO Max, which has a large Tolkien cult following.’ The Lord of the Rings trilogy is also available for streaming, allowing you to build a whole weekend out of it. In the absence of a subscription to HBO Max, the Hobbit movie trilogy can be rented (or purchased digitally in some cases) via Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV, among other online streaming services.