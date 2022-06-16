Where to Watch the Hunger Games? Where Can I See the Hunger Games?

The Mockingjay emblem continues to hold sway even after the original Hunger Games franchise ended. In addition, we may still watch Jennifer Lawrence’s big films at our leisure. In search of The Hunger Games movies that can be viewed online? Each of Suzanne Collins’s best-selling young adult novels has been adapted into a feature film, with a variety of ways to see them.

A scary science fiction tale with real-life roots, wonderful cinematic moments, and an inspiration for a number of now-famous actors can be found in the Hunger Games movies, which do an excellent job of adapting Suzanne Collins’ book series. Also, a cinematic adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ latest book, The Ballad of Songbird and Snakes, is slated for release by Lionsgate. Listed below are the ways you can see each film:

Where and How to View The Hunger Games

Watch The Hunger Games on Epix or Hulu Plus right now. iTunes, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, and Vudu all provide ways to watch The Hunger Games on the go. The Hunger Games may be seen for free on IMDb TV.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2

Part 2 of Suzanne Collins’ Mockingjay novel concludes the previous film’s Mockingjay Part 1 of The Hunger Games trilogy. Like Katniss, Peeta, Gale, and Finnick set out to take down President Snow in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2, Mahershala Ali plays Boggs. If there was ever a movie that answered the question of whether or not the on-screen romance between Katniss and Peeta was true, this is it. Watch Mockingjay Part 2 on Hulu.com.

(new window or tab opens) Amazon has The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 available for rent or purchase. (opens in a new tab) Along with other amazing movies like Parasite and The Matrix, you can watch The Hunger Games movies on Hulu. More streaming-related news will be posted on CinemaBlend in the future.

Where can I see the Hunger Games?

It’s currently possible to stream all four portions of The Hunger Games back-to-back on many devices, but you’ll need a subscription to do it. With a subscription to Hulu, Epix, or DirecTV, you may see all four films in the series. In the absence of these services, you’ll have to rent or buy the films in order to see them.

Amazon Prime and Apple TV have all four The Hunger Games movies available to stream today, and they will remain available for the foreseeable future regardless of where the franchise eventually finds a home on streaming services.

If you’ve never seen any of the films before, this is the correct order in which to do so.

It’s called “The Hunger Games.”

CATCHING FIRE, THE HUNGER GAMES

Part 1 of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay

Mockingjay, Part 2 of The Hunger Games

Part One of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay (2014)

As the events of Catching Fire unfold, the Capitol’s corrupt system is shaken, and Panem is left in ruins. Mockingjay Part 1 finds Katniss spearheading a covert uprising against President Snow in The Hunger Games. It is revealed that Katniss is working with Julianne Moore’s President Coin to become the symbol the people need to overthrow Snow, while Peeta remains in the Capitol’s grasp as leverage for Snow against their cause.

On Hulu, you can watch The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 for free.

Please visit Amazon to rent or purchase The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1.