Where to Watch the Iron Giant? American Animated Series Is Streaming on Hbo Max!

The Iron Giant is a 1999 American animated science fiction movie that Warner Bros. Feature Animation produced and that Brad Bird directed in his debut as a director. It was adapted into a screenplay by Tim McCanlies from a story concept by Bird and is based on Ted Hughes’ 1968 novel The Iron Man (originally titled The Iron Giant in the US).

The voices of Harry Connick Jr., Vin Diesel, James Gammon, Cloris Leachman, John Mahoney, Eli Marienthal, Christopher McDonald, and M. Emmet Walsh can be heard in the movie. Jennifer Aniston, Harry Connick Jr.

Plot

A spacecraft from the Cold War crashes in the ocean off the coast of Maine before entering the woodland close to the town of Rockwell, shortly after the Soviet Union launched Sputnik 1 in October 1957.

The next night, Hogarth Hughes, age 9, investigates and discovers the object—a 50-foot-tall alien robot that is attempting to consume the transmission lines of an electrical substation. Eventually, Hogarth befriends the Giant since he thinks he’s friendly and curious. A train collides with him and derails when the Giant eats railroad tracks in its route; Hogarth guides the Giant away from the scene after learning that he can self-repair. Hogarth compares the Giant to the superhero Superman while there and displays comic books about him.

Check More: Where to Watch the Tonight Show? Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Are Streaming the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon!

Cast

At the Iron Giant premiere at the LA Animation Festival in March 2012, Christopher McDonald, Brad Bird, and Eli Marienthal

Hogarth Hughes, a 9-year-old boy with a vivid imagination, is portrayed by Eli Marienthal as intellectual, inquisitive, enthusiastic, and brave. Marienthal’s performances were recorded on camera and provided to animators so they could use them to create the character’s expressions and acting. He bears the names Ted Hughes, whose book served as the basis for the movie, and Burne Hogarth.

The mother of Hogarth Hughes, a diner waitress, and the widow of a military pilot is played by Jennifer Aniston. Nicole Kidman, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Meg Ryan, Jodi Benson, and Julianne Moore were among the candidates before Aniston was cast.

Check More: Modern Family Where to Watch? Iconic Sitcoms Finally Making It to Streaming, but It Will Is on Several Services!

Beatnik artist and junkyard owner Dean McCoppin is portrayed by Harry Connick Jr. The character was created by Bird to be a member of the beat generation since, at the time, small-town values were mildly threatened by them. Being an outsider himself, he is one of the first to realize that the Giant poses no danger. Matthew Broderick, Steve Martin, John Cusack, Robin Williams, and others were also under consideration before Connick was cast.

Check More: Where to Watch Injustice Movie? Your Favorite Dc Heroes and Villains Are Returning on Hbo Max!

Where to Watch the Iron Giant

The Iron Giant is currently available to watch on HBO Max. The Iron Giant may be watched online by renting or buying it on Google Play, Amazon Instant Video, iTunes, and Vudu.