Where to Watch the Longest Ride? How To Watch the Longest Ride (2015) on Netflix in India!

In this Nicholas Sparks love story, Scott Eastwood’s bull-riding champion Luke falls head over heels for Britt Robertson’s college student and art enthusiast Sophia. When faced with opposing futures, the two save an old guy from a vehicle accident, whose own love story is extremely remarkable. The Longest Ride is a must-see for fans of time travel, will-they-won’t-they romances, and dashing cowboys in western wear.

Plot

Luke Collins (Scott Eastwood) is a professional bull rider who meets Sophia Danko (Britt Robertson) when she attends a show. During their first date, they come into a car accident in the woods and rescue an elderly guy and a box of letters. 91-year-old Ira Levinson visits Sophia in the hospital (Alan Alda). They met and fell in love in 1940, and Ruth offers to read the letters she wrote him as a teenager to tell him the story of how they met.

On the verge of leaving for World War II, Ira (Jack Huston) proposes to Ruth (Oona Chaplin) in flashback, and they get married in the present day. However, after being shot in an attack, Ira learns that he will no longer be able to have children, which causes a rift between him and Ruth when he returns. Both Ruth and he adore art, so they decide to decorate their new home to reflect their shared taste in art.

Cast

Luke Collins, played by Scott Eastwood, is a sympathetic character.

In the role of Sophia Collins (formerly Danko), Britt Robertson

Alan Alda portrays Ira Levinson in the film.

Actress Melissa Benoist portrays Marcia in the Netflix series

Jack Huston in the role of Ira as a child

A young Ruth played by Oona Chaplin.

Actress Linda Collins was Lolita Davidovich.

Adrienne Francis is played by Gloria Reuben.

Here’s how to watch The Longest Ride (2015) on Netflix in India!

If you’re looking for a way to watch The Longest Ride in India, you’ll have to look elsewhere. It’s easy to switch your Netflix region to Hong Kong and view the Hong Kongese version of Netflix, which contains The Longest Ride, for free.

where to watch the longest ride

An emotional love story between a retired bull rider who wants to get back in the saddle and a young art student who plans to make a name for herself in New York begins in this romantic drama.

One of their greatest sources of strength and inspiration during this trying time is the experience of an elderly guy recalling his own tragic love story. Rent or buy The Longest Ride on Amazon Instant Video, iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu to watch it on your streaming device.

Place to See the World’s Tallest Ride Trailer

Based on the best-selling novel by master storyteller Nicholas Sparks, THE LONGEST RIDE revolves on the star-crossed love affair between Luke, a former champion bull rider attempting to make a comeback, and Sophia, a college student who is about to start upon her dream job in New York City’s art world.

With their relationship on the verge of crumbling, Sophia and Luke find themselves drawn to Ira, whose memories of his decades-long romance with the woman he loved have a profound effect on their own hopes and dreams for the future. TOGETHER FOREVER highlights the joys and difficulties of long-term relationships via two intertwined tales of romance.