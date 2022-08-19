Where to Watch the Lovely Bones? Supernatural Thriller Drama Currently Avaliable on Paramount+!

From a script he co-wrote with Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, Peter Jackson directed the supernatural thriller drama The Lovely Bones in 2009. Mark Wahlberg, Rachel Weisz, Susan Sarandon, Stanley Tucci, Michael Imperioli, and Saoirse Ronan are among the actors who appear in the 2002 adaptation of the same-titled book by Alice Sebold. The story revolves around a slain girl who watches over her family from “the in-between” and struggles with the decision of whether to exact revenge on her perpetrator or to allow her family to move on.

Produced by Carolynne Cunningham, Walsh, Jackson, and Aimee Peyronnet, the movie was a joint venture between the US, the UK, and New Zealand. Steven Spielberg, Tessa Ross, Ken Kamins, and James Wilson served as executive producers. In Pennsylvania and New Zealand, principal photography commenced in October 2007. Brian Eno wrote the movie’s musical score.

Plot

Susie Salmon, a freshman in high school who is 14 years old, aspires to be a photographer in 1973. She receives an invitation to date from Ray one day. Susie comes across George Harvey while she is crossing a cornfield on her way home, and he entices her into the “kid’s hideout” he has created belowground.

Susie becomes uneasy inside and tries to escape. Harvey holds her, and the picture fades until Ruth Connors, Susie’s terrified classmate, sees her dashing through Harvey’s cave as she appears to be fleeing.

Cast

The protagonist and narrators of the story are Saoirse Ronan and Susie Salmon.

She was a 14-year-old girl when her neighbor killed her. At the time of Ronan’s casting and filming, she was 14 as well. Due to the subject matter of the movie, Ronan and her family were first hesitant for Ronan to accept the part, but after meeting with Jackson, they consented.

Susie at age 3 played by Evelyn Lennon

Susie’s father, played by Mark Wahlberg, Jack Salmon, gets fixated on the investigation of his daughter’s murder.

Wahlberg claimed that playing himself in the movie gave him the confidence to be a more watchful dad to his three kids and to talk to them more about “not talking to strangers.

Ryan Gosling was originally slated to portray the character before Wahlberg was cast, however, he withdrew from the picture in October 2007, one month before filming began.

Although Gosling had put on weight and grown a beard for the part, he admitted that it had always bothered him that his character’s age was older than his own age, which is 26. It finally failed despite Peter [Jackson] and I trying to make it work.

With Mark Wahlberg playing that part, I believe the movie is considerably better off.

Gosling later acknowledged that his arrival for filming 60 pounds overweight and sporting a beard without discussing the physical change with Jackson was the underlying reason for his dismissal.

The Lovely Bones is Paramount Plus available?

You can view and stream The Lovely Bones on Paramount Plus! There are two membership tiers available for Paramount Plus: the $4.99/monthly Paramount+ Essential service, which includes ads, and the $9.99/monthly ad-free premium plan.

The Lovely Bones: How to Watch

Currently, Paramount+ is where you can view The Lovely Bones. The Lovely Bones is available to stream on Vudu if you rent or buy it.