Where to Watch the New Demon Slayer Season? Cast, Potential Release Date, and The First Swordsmith Village Trailer!

Anime based on Koyoharu Gotge’s manga, “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” is a Japanese anime series. After the anime series premiere, the series’ popularity surged in popularity. Since the manga’s debut in February 2016, the franchise has reportedly made over $8.75 billion in sales, making it one of the most lucrative media franchises ever.

Even more interesting than the story itself is the opportunity to learn about an intriguing universe and its fascinating people thanks to the series’ enormous fan base.

Demon Slayer season 3 release date speculation

As of now, there is no word on when Demon Slayer season 3 would be released, but we can estimate an early to midjuly -2023 release date. Fall of 2022 had been our target date however, in the COVID era, it seems impossible to achieve this goal so soon. An early release in January-April 2023 (January-April 2023) and/or an autumn release in September and October (September and October 2023) are plausible options. Ufotable, on the other hand, is usually quite consistent in its output.

The Mugen Train movie premiered in Japan in Fall 2020, followed by Demon Slayer in the fall of 2019 This fall, the television series Demon Slayer: Mugen Train will conclude its arc. A break in Demon Slayer’s trend of consecutive Fall premieres is possible, but Ufotable is capable of anything.

Even while the new teaser shows some production footage, there is still no word on when the film will be released. However, at this point, it is more likely that we will have to wait until the fall of 2023.

Demon Slayer season 3 story: What is the Swordsmith Village arc?

The Swordsmith Village Arc concludes with Demon Slayer season 3. No worries, we won’t go into spoilers here, but we believe it will cover the manga’s chapters 100-127. Entertainment District Arc spanned from 70 to 99, therefore this season is expected to be 12 episodes long, with some wiggle room for a few more episodes.

Tanjiro should visit the Swordsmith Village to obtain a new sword unless something unexpected happens to change this. Unexpectedly, an old weapon has been discovered in the village. However, the story involving the Love and Mist Hashiras, as well as one or more demons, is not quite so straightforward. Beyond Demon Slayer season 3, what we learned from the show’s final moments in Entertainment District hinted at a possible direction for the series.

Despite his absence from the board, Tengen is far from dead. When Ishiguro asked who he thought would make a good Hashira replacement, he said Tanjiro. Muzan Kibutsuji is the final target for the Demon Slayers to strike back at from here.

Demon Slayer season 3 cast: Who are the new characters and demons?

The cast of the Swordsmith Village arc, including Tanjiro (Natsuki Hanae), Zenitsu (Hiro Shimono), Inosuke (Yoshitsugu Matsuoka), and Nezuko (Akari Kitou), will all be returning.

Along for the ride are the series regulars Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanji. The Twelve Upper Moons/Twelve Kabuki is also expected to make an appearance in future seasons. An official sketch of the villain, Doma, has recently been unveiled for the upcoming season of Demon Slayer.

Demon Slayer season 3 trailer: first Swordsmith Village teaser is here

The first trailer for the third season of Demon Slayer was released recently. Unfortunately, it largely acts as a rehash of the previous events. The sizzle clip shows the Love and Mist Hashira, while a new sword (later used by Tanjiro) is being made at the Swordsmith Village in the Swordsmith Village. Full-length viewing is available at the link above.

where to watch the new demon slayer season

Crunchyroll has now made Demon Slayer available to watch for free. Since Funimation recently merged with Netflix, we expect the third season of Demon Slayer to be available on Netflix. To watch the first season on Netflix, subscribers in certain regions can do so right now! It’s all done for the time being, at least. See what else is on the horizon in the meanwhile with our guide to season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen. You may also watch Demon Slayer in chronological order using the information below.