Where to Watch the Premier League? The Best Way to Watch Every Premier League Game-Check Here!

The start of the English Premier League is scheduled for August 5. The Premier League will celebrate its 31st season in 2022–2023. On August 5, 2022, the English top-flight season is set to begin. On May 18, 2022, the season will come to an end. There will be 360 games overall, with each of the 20 clubs playing the other twice.

In the United Kingdom and the Republic of Island, SkySports will stream all of the games live throughout the Premier League’s 2022–23 season. Some of the Premier League games for the 2022–2023 season will also be televised on BT Sports, BBC Sport, and Amazon Prime. The American rights to broadcast Premier League matches go to NBC. The games are also available for streaming on Hulu+ Live TV, Sling TV, and fuboTV.

They are arranged as follows:

Crystal Palace’s roster of players includes Guaita, Clyne, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell, Doucoure, Eze, Schlupp, Ayew, Zaha, and Edouard. Ramsdale, White, Gabriel, Saliba, Zinchenko, Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, and Jesus are the players for Arsenal. Sunday’s games include West Ham vs. Man City and Manchester United vs. Brighton. Tomorrow’s matches include Fulham vs. Liverpool, Newcastle vs. Nottingham Forest, and Everton vs. Chelsea. Because every game is being live broadcast somewhere in the world, the good news is that you can see it all. So continue reading to see how and where you can watch the first round of Premier League games from wherever you are.

The Best Way to Watch Every Premier League Game

Anywhere in the world will be able to watch every Premier League 22/23 match live online. Finding the location is the tricky part.

For instance, just 200 of the 380 games will be streamed live in the United Kingdom, whereas all of them can be seen by soccer fans in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. This is fantastic news no matter where you are on the earth since a VPN, or virtual private network, will enable you to access American coverage from anywhere. The same holds true for all other nations. As a result, if you’re an American traveling to the UK, you can utilize one of the top VPN services to watch the games live on your regular services.

Because of its exceptional speed, fantastic customer service, and outstanding device support, ExpressVPN(opens in a new tab) is currently our favorite. Additionally, it provides a 30-day, no-questions-asked money-back guarantee, allowing you to try it out without committing to a long-term contract.

How to use a VPN to view live Premier League streaming

During the Premier League 22/23 season, if you are unable to watch a game live from wherever you are because you are outside of your country, you can still watch it by connecting to a virtual private network, or VPN. You can access the streaming services you already pay for by appearing to be browsing the internet from your hometown when using a VPN.

It’s completely legal and simple to accomplish. Our top pick among the numerous VPN services we’ve tried is ExpressVPN(opens in a new tab); it provides exceptional speeds, first-rate customer support, and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can test it out before deciding if it’s the right for you. Check out our complete list of the top VPN services if you’re interested in seeing further VPN options.

It’s really easy to use a VPN.