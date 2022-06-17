Where to Watch the Purge? How To Watch Purge Movie in Order?

The world is indeed on the mend. The answer is simple: There’s a new Purge movie coming out soon. The Forever Purge, the series’ fifth and final installment, will have its world premiere in theaters this holiday weekend. Since its first release in 2013, The Purge has been a favorite among horror moviegoers looking to satisfy their craving for gore and blood.

This wacky franchise has become frighteningly relevant throughout the years when you include some heavy-handed political commentary regarding racism and classism. Make sure you’re up to date on this gruesome series before The Forever Purge. Listed here are all the ways you can watch The Purge films (and TV shows).

What Is the Sequence of the Purge Movies? What’s the Best Order to Watch The Purge Movies?

Trying to figure out the timeline in the universe of The Purge can be a challenge. As a result, this one night of torment every year was conceived in 2014 and will continue until 2040. You may be sure that the Purge films enjoy jumping rope with the years that have passed. It’s possible to watch The First Purge and The Purge: Election Year all in one weekend if you follow the in-universe timeline of this franchise. The Purge movies go in the following order, according to canon:

2017 is the year of the first purge.

It’s 2022, and The Purge is set in that time period.

The Purge: Anarchy — Set in 2023.

Shows set in the year 2027, such as The Purge

In the year 2040, there is a nationwide purge.

Do You Know What Order The Purge Films Were Released In? Follow These Steps to Watch The Purge Movies in Orderly Sequence

Watch the movies in their original release sequence if that’s what you’re looking for. This makes the most sense, to be honest, given our bizarre universe at large. the year in which the first Purge movie was released A roller coaster ride of crooked elections, boarded companies, and rampant murder has taken place ever since. Every film in the Purge saga, as well as the two-season USA television series, are listed here in chronological order:

Related: The Forever Purge Where to Watch? When Can We Expect the Forever Purge to Be Viewed Online?

The Operation: Operation: Purge (2013)

Apocalypse: The Purge (2014)

The Purge During the 2016 Presidential Election (2016)

The First Cleansing (2018)

The Purge television series

Is It Possible to Stream The Purge Films Online?

Here, things start to get a little more difficult. Since The Purge movies and TV shows can be found all over streaming, we’ll begin with the original The Purge from 2013. On Peacock, you can watch the first film of this horror series for free, but you’ll have to put up with some advertisements.

Ads are annoying to you? With Peacock’s Premium tier, which includes the option to stream or download The Purge, you can also purchase or rent the film digitally from Amazon, YouTube, Google Play, or iTunes. The Purge: Anarchy is the next installment in the series. With or without advertisements, you may watch the sequel on Peacock as well. Additionally, you may get it from your favorite online retailer, too!

Related: Where to Watch Better Call Saul Season 5: What Is the Netflix Release Date for Season 5 of “better Call Saul”?

The Purge: Election Year is the most aptly named of these films. FX NOW and Direct TV subscribers can take heart in the fact that we have some good news for them. Election Year is available on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Instant. The only other option is to rent or buy the movie digitally.

The First Purge is presently being streamed through the same method. You’re in the clear if you have access to FuboTV, FX NOW, or Direct TV. The movie can be rented or purchased on Amazon, Google, iTunes, or YouTube if you don’t want to wait.

Finally, there’s a TV series based on The Purge. This is where you’ll have the best chance of success. You don’t need a Hulu subscription to watch either season or episode. Only Peacock’s Premium subscription offers access to the Purge series.

When Can I Stream The Forever Purge?

We get why you’re so enamored with this slasher series. Prepare yourself for the upcoming The Forever Purge. This is the first time in 20 years that rogues have said “screw that” and go on a killing spree. It’s one of those installments that feels like a natural progression. And you may expect this impending doom to hit you hard in the near future.

On July 2, Universal Pictures will premiere The Forever Purge. In July of last year, the COVID-19 outbreak forced the show to be postponed. Having a release date for a film is exciting. Then there is the negative. It’s unclear if Universal will broadcast The Forever Purge at any point during its run in theaters.

Related: Where to Watch Coach Carter? Coach Carter is Streaming on Paramount Plus!

But hold on, there’s even better news to come! But it all relies on how well the film performs at the box office during its first weekend. If the film’s opening weekend box office receipts are less than $50 million, it will be released on Premium Video on Demand 17 days later for around $20. How much does it make when it’s over $50 million?

After a period of more than a month and a half. After August 2, you may be able to rent The Forever Purge beginning on July 19. Cinemagoers will have to decide whether or not to remove the film from theaters sooner or later.