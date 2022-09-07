Where to Watch the Rookie Season 4: You Can Watch It on Hulu!

The Rookie, the ABC crime drama, has concluded its fourth season and is no longer a television debut. Creator Alexi Hawley and star Nathan Fillion, who previously collaborated on the ABC series Castle, are back again for this new project.

After covering medical dramas with Grey’s Anatomy and The Good Doctor, ABC added a police drama in 2018 with The Rookie. A sizable audience has developed for the show. All the information we have so far about Season 4 of The Rookie is below.

A Viewing Guide for Season 4 of “The Rookie”

After 22 episodes, season 4 of The Rookie is now available on demand. To what extent, though? If you have a cable or live TV streaming provider that carries ABC, you can watch The Rookie online at ABC.com(opens in new tab), and if you don’t, you can watch it on Hulu. The Rookie is a show that has been made available on ABC.com and Hulu for all of its seasons. Season 4 of The Rookie is also available for digital on-demand streaming.

Will There Be a Season 5 of The Rookie?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ABC has renewed The Rookie for a fifth season, so fans won’t have to say goodbye to Officer John Nolan just yet (opens in new tab). The show will return to ABC, most likely in the fall of 2022, though the network has not yet said when it will premiere.

Additionally, The Rookie is receiving its very own prequel series called The Rookie: Feds. During the fourth season of The Rookie, a two-part episode introduced the series and starred Niecy Nash as the oldest rookie at the FBI Academy.

What Is the Plot of The Rookie?

The plot of The Rookie revolves around John Nolan, who, after experiencing a life-changing event, decides to become an LAPD officer. Only problem is, at age 40, he’s the oldest rookie in the department. He has to acclimate to his new job path and persuade his peers that he isn’t merely having an extreme midlife crisis.

It’s safe to assume that after three years, John has accomplished that. Now we get to watch him and his squad take on some of LA’s most dangerous criminals. Caution: the events of the season 3 finale, in which criminal mastermind Sandra de La Cruz (aka La Fiera) escaped from prison and kidnapped Angela just before her impulsive wedding to Wes, are discussed in detail.

Season 4 will continue from here, with the crew locating Angela in a compound in Guatemala and descending there to rescue her, as depicted in the Rookie’s promotional materials. As a radio call is made for an officer who has been injured, it becomes clear that not everyone will escape unscathed.

Who Is in The Rookie Cast?

Playing the lead role of John Nolan in The Rookie is Nathan Fillion. Popular with viewers, Fillion is recognised for his parts in Castle and the beloved but short-lived series Firefly.

The following actors will be joining Nathan Fillion in Season 4 of “The 100:”

Wesley Evans – Shawn Ashmore

Nyla Harper-Mekia Cox

De los Reyes, Kamar, and Caradine, Ryan

Angie Diaz and Alyssa Diaz

Rosana “Camille” de la Cruz Guaty

Richard T. Jones – Wade Grey, Sergeant

The Jackson West vs. Titus Makin Jr.

The Melissa O’Neil – Lucy Chen

Winter, Eric; Bradford, Tim

Where to watch The Rookie

ABC, being one of the four major television networks in the United States, broadcasts The Rookie live and is included in almost all standard cable and satellite television packages. If you’re like that retro stuff, you can get the local ABC signal by hooking up a TV antenna. Major live TV streaming sites such as Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV all feature ABC.

In the event that a viewer misses the premiere of The Rookie, they can watch it on ABC.com with a membership to a regular pay-TV provider or a live TV streaming service.

If you no longer have cable but still want to keep up with new episodes of The Rookie the day after they appear on TV, a membership to Hulu’s streaming service is all you need. You may also watch old episodes of The Rookie on Hulu.