Where to Watch the Seven Deadly Sins? Will There Be a Sixth Season of The Seven Deadly Sins?

When did the seven deadly sins become so appealing? Ban, Meliodas, and King from the anime The Seven Deadly Sins aren’t talking about greed, wrath, and sloth! This popular anime is now available on Netflix, so anyone may enjoy it.

When are The Seven Deadly Sins season 5 coming to Netflix?

Netflix’s upcoming The Seven Deadly Sins season 5 will defy all of our expectations when it premieres on Tuesday, June 28th, 2022! You can now find the fifth season of The Seven Deadly Sins on Netflix’s coming soon page on your mobile phone. If you haven’t heard about “Netflix Jail,” you haven’t been paying attention to Netflix in the past.

Netflix-licensed anime that premieres in Japan only to be shown on the streaming service many months later has been dubbed “first air” by the anime fandom. In the past, “Netflix Jail” held back the release of The Seven Deadly Sins, therefore Netflix is starting to pay attention to the anime community by bringing the release date earlier.

How many seasons of The Seven Deadly Sins are on Netflix?

Netflix now offers four seasons and the movie The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky is accessible for you to view, so you can get up to speed on the show before the fifth season is released.

That’s exactly what I was thinking! It was announced earlier this year that the show had been extended for another season, so fans of Ban will be able to see him once more. However, as of right now, there is no word on when the fifth season of the show would be available on the streaming site. Predicted Netflix availability based on the show’s previous releases: later this year. According to Netflix’s What’s On Netflix, the fifth season of the anime will be the final one and be titled The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement.

Will there be a sixth season of The Seven Deadly Sins?

As we briefly said earlier, manga has very limited source material to work with. Five seasons is not out of the question with just 79 more chapters to go. There is a good chance that the fifth season will be extended to a sixth season in order to complete the manga’s final story arc. Fans should not be concerned, as the remaining 79 chapters of The Seven Deadly Sins have a plethora of storylines, battles, and plot twists.

A follow-up manga, suitably titled The Seven Deadly Sins: The Four Knights of the Apocalypse, is in the works. We won’t be revealing any spoilers here. In this case, a sixth season may focus on Nakaba Suzuki’s new plot.

Exactly what are the Seven Dreadful Sins about?

If you’re just getting started, here’s a quick rundown from Manga Tokyo on what to expect:

After the supposed coup d’état, Elizabeth Liones began her search for the Seven Deadly Sins ten years later. […] Elizabeta has tracked down Meliodas, one of the Seven Deadly Sins’ leaders.

Elizabeth and Meliodas will embark on a perilous adventure to track down the remaining Seven Deadly Sins and, in the process, maybe save the Liones realm from the wrath of the war-hungry villains behind the Holy Knights’ revolt.

You can check out the official trailer here.