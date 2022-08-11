Where to Watch the Truman Show? Can I Watch the Truman Show on Hulu?

The Truman Show is a 1998 American psychological science fiction satire comedy-drama film[4] that was directed by Peter Weir and written by Andrew Niccol. It was also produced by Scott Rudin, Andrew Niccol, Edward S. Feldman, Adam Schroeder, and Scott Rudin.

The movie’s lead actor, Jim Carrey, plays Truman Burbank, a guy who grew up leading an everyday life that, unbeknownst to him, is actually taking place on a massive set populated by actors filming a television show about him. Laura Linney, Ed Harris, Noah Emmerich, Natascha McElhone, Holland Taylor, Paul Giamatti, and Brian Delate are among the actors that play supporting roles.

Plot

The Truman Show, a reality television program shot continuously by thousands of hidden cameras and presented to a global audience, stars the unassuming Truman Burbank. In order to give people a character they can identify with, Christof, the show’s writer and executive producer, tries to portray Truman’s real emotions. Since his birth, Truman has been the center of attention in the program, and the studio has formally adopted him.

Cast

Jim Carrey as Truman Burbank.

Truman, who was chosen from six unplanned pregnancies to be the first child to be legally adopted by a corporation, is not aware that his everyday life is broadcast nonstop across the world. He has a wife and a position in the insurance industry, but over time he begins to suspect that things are not as they seem. The candidate pool included Robin Williams. However, after seeing Carrey in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Weir decided to cast him because of the Charlie Chaplin-like quality of his performance. Carrey seized the chance to declare himself a dramatic actor rather than being pigeonholed into humorous roles.

Does Netflix offer The Truman Show?

Netflix does not, regrettably, provide The Truman Show. Depending on the plan you select, you may access Netflix’s enormous collection of shows and movies for a variety of subscription fees: $9.99 per month for the basic plan, $15.99 per month for the standard plan, and $19.99 per month for the premium plan.

Can I watch The Truman Show on Hulu?

Hulu doesn’t offer The Truman Show for viewing. However, the starting price for this streaming service right now is $6.99 per month or $69.99 for a full year. It costs $12.99 per month for the ad-free version, $64.99 per month for Hulu + Live TV, or $70.99 per month for the ad-free Hulu + Live TV.

The Truman Show: How to Watch It

The Truman Show is currently available on HBO Max. The Truman Show is available for rental or purchase on Google Play, Vudu, iTunes, and Amazon Instant Video.