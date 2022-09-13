Where to Watch the Whale: You Can Watch It on Hbo Max and Netflix!

Brendan Fraser is now experiencing a professional revival. The character actor from the 1990s and 2000s blockbusters “The Mummy” franchise, “Encino Man,” and “Bedazzled” is back in the new Darren Aronofsky movie “The Whale,” which is produced by A24 studios, the company behind the recent blockbusters “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Charlie, played by Fraser, is a solitary English teacher who struggles with extreme obesity. After being dumped by his sweetheart, who eventually passes away, Charlie falls so deeply depressed that he makes the decision to literally starve to death. In an effort to salvage his relationship with his 17-year-old daughter, who is portrayed by “Stranger Things” breakout star Sadie Sink, Charlie makes one final effort to mend fences.

When Does the Whale Come Out?

On December 9, The Whale will be released in the US. We are still awaiting word on the release date for the UK and other countries.

The film debuted at the Venice Film Festival and will also be played at a few other festivals this fall, such as the Toronto International Film Festival and the BFI Film Festival in London.

What Is the Plot of The Whale?

The Whale’s official studio A24 synopsis is as follows: The Whale is a film by Darren Aronofsky about a reclusive English teacher who is severely obese and tries to get in touch with his estranged teenage daughter for one final shot at forgiveness. The screenplay, as was already established, is based on Hunter’s play.

Who Plays Who in The Whale?

The Whale’s lead actor, Brendan Fraser, portrays Charlie, a teacher who struggles with extreme obesity (Fraser wore a prosthetic weight suit to help with the physical transformation). When Fraser was at the height of his fame in the 1990s, he was starring in films like The Mummy, Airheads, George of the Jungle, and Gods and Monsters. He continued acting well into the twenty-first century, although he has not been able to match his success from the nineties, mainly appearing in TV shows and lesser-known films.

But Fraser has been planning his comeback for some time now. He was scheduled to play the villain in Batgirl before Warner Bros. canceled the film, and he has appeared in the TV series Doom Patrol and Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move. Brendan Fraser, however, is expected to have more prominent roles in the future, including Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, and The Whale is considered to be a showcase for the actor.

Sadie Sink from Stranger Things, Hong Chau from Homecoming, Ty Simpkins from Jurassic World, and Samantha Morton from The Walking Dead all play supporting roles around Fraser in The Whale.

You might be interested in knowing when “The Whale” will be streamable if you want to help Fraser’s career take off again. Currently, Dec. 9 is set aside for the movie’s theatrical debut. The Whale would typically move to Showtime’s streaming service once its theatrical window closes because A24 currently has a first window arrangement with the network.

Regarding the arrangement, there is some uncertainty. Before “The Whale” even has a release date in theatres, A24’s current first window arrangement with Showtime expires on November 1.

The Streamable was informed by a Showtime official that “[‘The Whale’] comes to Showtime if they theatrically release [it],” but the premium channel’s representative did not offer any further details on scheduling or prospective extensions of the current deal between the cabler and A24. So, for now, we’ll assume that the Showtime premiere of the award-winning show will happen eventually.

But where may “The Whale” wind up if Showtime isn’t its final destination? A24 and Warner Bros. are partners, as seen by the recent addition of roughly 30 A24 movies to HBO Max’s collection. The discovery has already been made.

The situation surrounding the streaming rights to “The Whale” will be worth tracking, but in the interim, here are the locations where you can stream Brendan Fraser’s biggest hits:

Where to Watch the Whale

Online streaming of The Whale is not right now possible. Like other A24 Films-distributed films, it will only be available for streaming in the United States on Showtime and DirecTV.

The film had its world premiere on September 4, 2022 at the 79th Venice International Film Festival, and it was slated to open in US theatres on December 9, 2022.

Therefore, the easiest option to view the psychological drama movie is to sign up for DirecTV or Showtime whenever it is released online.

Unfortunately, because Netflix does not own the distribution rights to the drama movie, it is not currently available in the extensive collection of Netflix films and is not anticipated to do so anytime soon.

Is The Whale a Paramount+ title? No, the Paramount Plus subscription does not include the Brendan Fraser movie, and even if you have a valid plan, you cannot view the movie on the OTT platform.

Does The Whale have a home on Amazon Prime? Sadly, Amazon Prime Video does not have the movie available to stream. The movie is not featured in the subscription plan or the VOD section where you may rent or buy it.