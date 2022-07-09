Where to Watch Thor Ragnarok? Without Disney+, It’s Impossible to See Any of The Thor Movies!

The god of thunder has resurfaced! Natalie Portman returns as Jane Foster, the mortal love of Chris Hemsworth’s golden-haired Avenger in Thor: Love and Thunder. It’s only that this time around, Jane Foster is worthy of wielding Mjolnir. Tessa Thompson returns as Valkyrie, the swaggering king of Asgard, and Taika Waititi directs (who also voices the rock warrior Korg).

With any Marvel movie these days, you’re probably thinking about how much preparation is required before you go see it. Don’t treat it as a chore. Relax and enjoy the time spent with old friends! Even if you’re simply watching him from the comfort of your own home, Thor is a fun guy to spend time with. In order to watch all of the Thor films before seeing Love and Thunder, here is all the information you will ever need.

Which Marvel movies do you need to watch before Thor: Love and Thunder?

Thor’s character arc may be the most dramatic of the MCU’s superheroes. What makes a Thor-centric binge of the Marvel films so exhilarating is how long and crazy it is. After eight films as the thunder god, Chris Hemsworth certainly has a lot of experience under his belt in Thor: Love and Thunder. Thor has appeared in the following films, listed in reverse chronological order:

In the end, Thor prevailed (2011)

“The Avengers” from Marvel Comics (2012)

The Avengers: The War Within (2013)

Age of Ultron: The Avengers (2015)

“Thor: Ragnarok” (2017)

Infinity War: The Avengers (2018)

Infinity War: The Endgame (2019)

Thor: A Tale of Two Worlds (2022)

Just watch Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame to cut down on the time you spend binge viewing. You can also watch Thor and Thor: The Dark World if those events are still fresh in your mind and you’d like to familiarize yourself with Jane Foster.

Check More: Where to Watch in The Heights: Is ‘in the Heights’ Going to Be Available on Disney+ and Netflix?

Where can you see the Thor films online?

If you’re looking for any of the above-mentioned films, Disney+ has them all. Those films, as well as the short films about Thor and his human roommate Darryl by Taika Waititi, may be found in a Thor Collection. The Thor Collection also includes the character’s animated appearances in the film What If…?

Without Disney+, it’s impossible to see any of the Thor movies.

Thor: The Dark World may be seen on Starz if you’ve got an account. Alternatively, you can rent or buy the Thor movies via your chosen digital storefront, such as iTunes, Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, or any other service.

Check More: Nomadland Where to Watch: Where to Rent and Stream Chloé Zhao’s Best Picture Oscar Winner!

When can I watch Thor: Love and Thunder on Netflix?

A 45-day window, or on or around August 24, seems reasonable given how soon Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness was made accessible to stream on Disney+, and that’s when it’s likely that Thor: Love and Thunder will be available to stream on the service 45 days after that.

Exclusively in cinemas on Friday, July 8, Thor: Love and Thunder will premiere.

Watch Thor: Ragnarok Online

On Disney+, Thor: Ragnarok is currently available to stream. Thor: Ragnarok is available to stream on Amazon Instant Video, iTunes, Vudu, and Google Play, as well as on DVD.

Check More: Where to Watch Game of Thrones: Is Game of Thrones Available on Netflix or Hulu?

Is Thor: Ragnarok available on Disney Plus?

Yes, it’s right here. On Disney Plus, you can now watch Thor: Ragnarok. On the streaming platform, you may choose from shows like Marvel and Star Wars as well as Disney+, Pixar, and ESPN for $7.99 a month or $79.99 per year.