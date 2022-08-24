Where to Watch Top Gun Maverick Online? When is “Top Gun: Maverick” Streaming on Paramount+?

Tom Cruise reprises his role as adored fighter pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun, which debuted in theaters 36 years ago. It seems the sequel will be worth the wait despite the extremely high expectations: The Rotten Tomatoes score for Top Gun: Maverick is 97 percent, and IGN described it as “an out-of-bounds blitz of afterburner fumes and thrillseeker highs that’s guaranteed to impress fans searching for a legendary summer movie.

” The highest-grossing Paramount movie ever, Top Gun: Maverick, is still showing in theaters all throughout the country. Take a peek at the details below if you’re curious about how and where you may view it yourself.

“Top Gun: Maverick Showtimes”

The majority of cinemas in the United States are currently showing Top Gun: Maverick. Check the links below for your area’s showtimes to learn when and where you may view the movie:

Fandango

Theatres AMC

Cinémark Theatres

Theatres Regal

Release Date for Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick cannot presently be watched online, and Paramount Pictures has not yet made any official streaming announcements. However, given that it is a Paramount production, we should soon be able to watch Top Gun: Maverick on Paramount Plus rather than Netflix or HBO Max.

While the exact date of the movie’s streaming service release is unknown, we do know that Top Gun Maverick will be available on VOD on August 23. In order to avoid the theater, you will be able to rent it at that time.

Related: On Patrol Live Where to Watch? When And How Can Viewers Watch the Live Pd Revival Series?

Where to See the First Episode of Top Gun

Before seeing the sequel, you have a few options for watching the first Top Gun movie. You may watch Top Gun for nothing if you presently have a Netflix or Paramount Plus subscription on either service. You may also rent or buy the movie on Amazon or Apple TV if you don’t have access to that streaming service. You may see the movie by clicking on the links below.

Netflix (Stream)

Greater Than (Stream)

Amazon (Rent or Buy)

iPod touch (Rent or Buy)

Does HBO Max provide Top Gun: Maverick?

Top Gun: Maverick is available to watch on HBO Max, a very new streaming platform. If you’re already a member, you can view Top Gun: Maverick on HBO Max. If you are not already a member, you can join up for a free trial that lasts one month and then cancel it before the end of the month if you decide not to continue with the membership.

Related: Modern Family Where to Watch? Iconic Sitcoms Finally Making It to Streaming, but It Will Is on Several Services!

Is Top Gun: Maverick on Netflix?

“Is Top Gun: Maverick on Netflix?” was a question we received in the mailbag. No. In addition, it won’t happen anytime soon! It’s hard to think that Top Gun: Maverick, Wes Craven’s classic horror movie, has been a global phenomenon for 20 years.

In many ways, it was a groundbreaking movie that went on to become a classic, inspired countless other directors, and sparked four sequels in as many years. As a result, throughout the next months, we can anticipate a ton of entertaining Top Gun: Maverick-related news, but for now, let’s concentrate on one straightforward inquiry:

Related: Where to Watch the Tonight Show? Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Are Streaming the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon!

Does Disney Plus provide Top Gun: Maverick?

Disney Plus offers the ability to stream the film Top Gun: Maverick. If you already have a Disney Plus subscription, you can watch Jackass Forever there. After using the service for a month, you can cancel your subscription before the month is out if you decide not to continue. Top Gun: Maverick can be rented or bought on different streaming sites.

When can I watch “Top Gun: Maverick” on Paramount+?

“Top Gun: Maverick” is presently only available for rental or purchase as a digital download, and Paramount Pictures has not yet revealed when it will be streamed on Paramount+.

Cruise fought for an exception to be made for “Top Gun: Maverick” despite recent Paramount Pictures titles like “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” and “Scream” being available to stream on Paramount+ 45 days after they first opened in theaters.