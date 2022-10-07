Where to Watch Trick or Treat Scooby Doo: You Can Watch It on You Tube!

Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Incorporated crew will be back in a new film for Halloween. Trick or Treat, Scooby-Doo is the 37th film in the Scooby-Doo film franchise and the third Halloween film. Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island, Scooby-Doo and the Witch’s Ghost, Scooby-Doo! and the Goblin King, Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo!, and, most recently, Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage are among the popular Scooby-Doo Halloween films. So, Scooby-Doo, how do you watch the new flick, Trick or Treat? Everything you need to know is listed here.

How to Watch and Stream Scooby-Trick Doos or Treat

Trick or Treat, Scooby-Doo will be available digitally on Tuesday, October 4, and on DVD on Tuesday, October 18. During this year’s Scoobtober, the all-new Halloween film will also be accessible on Cartoon Network and HBO Max.

“El Bandito” from Be Cool, Scooby-Doo!, “Headless Horseman of Halloween” from The Scooby-Doo/Dynomutt Hour, and “To Switch a Witch” from Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! will also debut on HBO Max.

What Is the Best Way to View the New Scooby-Doo Movie?

Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo is now available to buy (£11.99) or rent (£4.99) through Amazon Prime Video as of the 4th of October. It will be accessible on HBO Max from the 14th of October in the United States. At this point, it’s unclear whether this implies it’ll eventually be offered on Sky and NOW in the UK as well.

What Exactly Is the Plot of Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo?

The film is the 34th instalment of the Scooby-Doo Saturday morning cartoon series from Hanna-Barbera.

The Scooby gang (Fred Jones, Velma Dinkley, Daphne Blake, Norville ‘Shaggy’ Rogers, and, of course, their trusty hound) investigates a new ghost mystery in this Halloween-themed episode. The snag? Their doppelgängers are the threatening ghosts.

The film’s synopsis teases the return of favourite traditional villains, with Mystery Inc charged with once again saving the day.

Who Performs in The Scooby-Doo Trick or Treat Cast?

You can see who voices the five main characters in the new film below:

Scooby-Doo actors Frank Welker and Fred Astaire

Daphne, played by Grey Griffin

Shaggy Rogers (Matthew Lillard)

Velma, played by Kate Micucci

Fans will recognize Matthew as the character from beloved live-action films.

Many fans believe that this is the character he was born to play, and it’s wonderful to see him back.

Where to Watch Trick or Treat Scooby Doo

Rent Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo from Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Vudu, and the Microsoft Store, among others.

The rental price on Amazon is $4.99, and the DVD will be available on Tuesday, October 18th for $14.99.

In the United Kingdom, the rental price starts at £3.49 and may be purchased for £9.99. The UK DVD, on the other hand, will be available on Monday, October 17th for £6.99. On Halloween, Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy, and Scooby face battle against some of their most memorable foes.