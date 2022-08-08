Where to Watch True Beauty? how Can Indians Watch the Korean Drama True Beauty?

True Beauty, also known as The Advent of a Goddess[a], is a South Korean television program starring Moon Ga-young, Cha Eun-woo, Hwang In-youp, and Park Yoo-Na. The story, which is based on Yaongyi’s Line Webtoon of the same name, follows a high school student who learns how to use makeup to change herself into a stunning “goddess” after experiencing bullying and discrimination for being thought to be ugly. [3] [4][5][6] It is broadcast every Wednesday and Thursday at 22:30 on tvN from December 9, 2020, to February 4, 2021. (KST).

Does Netflix Have True Beauty?

Right now, Netflix does not have True Beauty. Additionally, services like Hulu, Google Play, Prime Video, or HBO do not offer South Korean drama.

Is True Beauty Going to Be on Netflix?

True Beauty is not currently available on Netflix, but you can watch some other K-dramas there while you wait for it to become available. Currently streaming on Netflix are programs like Stranger, It’s Okay Not to Be Okay, and Hyena.

Listening Resources for True Beauty: Where Can I Listen to True Beauty Season 1?

Right present, Rakuten Viki offers True Beauty for streaming in the US. Episodes 1 and 2 of the K-drama series are available there for free, however, Episode 3 requires a Viki Pass to stream. Tomorrow (Dec. 17), the fourth episode will debut. Rakuten Viki offers a seven-day free trial period, after which the service costs $4.99 per month.

Observing True Beauty

True Beauty is available for rental or purchase on Google Play, Amazon Instant Video, Vudu, and iTunes.

Where Can Indians Watch the Korean Serial True Beauty?

Most people throughout the world watch the Korean drama True Beauty. The majority of Indians in the current situation choose Korean dramas, which are more popular in India. Based on Yaongyi’s Line Webtoon of the same name, True Beauty is a Korean television series. The young maid who had tribulations in life serves as the story’s protagonist.

On the South Korean television network tvN, the show was shown. However, the majority of Indians are curious to know where they may watch the Korean drama True Beauty. The OTT platform that publishes Korean, Japanese, and other language series is called Rakuten Viki. People can access Rakuten Viki in India and use the OTT Platform to view the series online.

How Can Indians Watch The Korean Drama True Beauty?

True Beauty is available on Rakuten Viki for viewers in India. In India, viewers of True Beauty KDrama can access it on Rakuten Viki. The majority of the shows on Rakuten Viki are free to watch, however, some of them require the premium Viki Pass subscription in order to be viewed.

The majority of people want to know, “Where Can I Watch True Beauty K-Drama In India For Free?” On Rakuten Viki, viewers in India may watch episodes of the Trud Beauty Series. VikiPass Basic costs Rs 65 per month or Rs 650 per year. The monthly cost of VikiPass Standard is Rs. 300 and the annual cost is Rs. 4,200. For more information on the True Beauty Series, keep reading.