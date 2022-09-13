Where to Watch Us Open Final: You Can Watch It on You Tube and Fubo Tv!

Underdogs will win the US Open in 2022. There will undoubtedly be a first-time grand slam winner at Flushing Meadows today, but will it be Casper Ruud from Norway or Carlos Alcaraz from Spain? The winner will also take over as the new No. 1 in the entire world, raising the stakes even higher.

The national anthem has been played, the athletes have warmed up, and it’s time for the two men’s finalists. Here’s how to stream Ruud vs. Alcaraz live from wherever you are right now, including how to watch the US Open final for nothing.

When Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud compete in the US Open final at Flushing Meadows on Sunday, a new winner will be crowned. Spanish wonder Alcaraz overcame home favorite Frances Tiafoe in five sets to go to his first Grand Slam final, and Norwegian Ruud is one victory away from winning his first major after defeating Karen Khachanov in four sets.

In a year where three-time champion Novak Djokovic has been unable to compete because to his COVID-19 vaccination status, the door is open for a new face to claim the trophy after second seed Rafael Nadal and defending champion Daniil Medvedev was eliminated in the round of 16. Here’s how to follow the action as the year’s final Grand Slam tournament comes to a close.

Watch a Live Stream of Ruud vs. Alcaraz from A Nation Outside of Your Own

Simply scroll down the page to find all the information you need, including who is broadcasting Ruud vs. Alcaraz, for broadcast and streaming information in more tennis-obsessed nations like the UK, US, Canada, and New Zealand.

However, geo-blocking will quickly become an issue if you attempt to view your domestic coverage from any place outside of your country of residence. The broadcaster stops you from accessing your regular feed from overseas at that point. It is a typical issue for sports lovers everywhere. You can successfully deceive your computer into believing it is at home by downloading and installing a VPN.

When Is the Us Open 2022 Men’s Final?

The scheduled times for court are rough estimate and are subject to change. Before the men’s final, there are finals for the mixed doubles, quad wheelchair singles, and women’s doubles.

Where to Watch Us Open Final

ESPN will air the live feed of the men’s singles championship match. ESPN is thankfully available on all five of the main live TV streaming platforms. You can view the complete schedule and results here.

Streaming TV service

carries ESPN for $35 per month

ESPN is a part of the $35 Orange package on Sling TV. Read our Sling TV review.

Visit Sling TV for more information.

YouTube TV

carries ESPN for $65 per month.

ESPN is included on YouTube TV, which costs $65 per month. Check out our YouTube TV review.

Visit YouTube TV to see

ESPN is included in the $70 monthly fee for Hulu with Live TV. Check out our review of Hulu plus Live TV.

FuboTV

carries ESPN for a monthly fee of $70.

ESPN is included in FuboTV, which costs $70 per month. Read our FuboTV review.

Visit FuboTV to see

DirecTV Stream

carries ESPN for a monthly fee of $70.

ESPN is a part of the $70-per-month foundational DirecTV Stream bundle. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

Visit DirecTV Stream to view

All of the aforementioned live TV streaming services come with free trials, let you quit at any moment, and demand a reliable internet connection. Looking for additional details? Check out our extensive guide to streaming services.