Where to Watch Vikings: Is It Streaming on Hulu and Netflix!

People who love Game of Thrones frequently suggest watching Vikings as a drama with all the political intrigue of Westeros but none of the dragons. But that somehow devalues the programme. The History Channel series undoubtedly shares Game of Thrones’ love of power plays, powerful female characters, and sad destinies, but it’s a much more realistic and brutal tale that is rooted in a society that is fueled by exploration and battle.

The couple at the center of Vikings is Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) and Lagertha, a shieldmaiden with her own goals. Ragnar and Lagertha live a contented existence in the first season of the show while farming their land and taking care of their family, but out of resentment for their chieftain, Ragnar chooses a course that will affect his family’s future generations.

Fans have been enthralled by this intricate drama’s captivating interpretation of Norse mythology and Viking society for six seasons. The best time to stream Vikings is right now because the final 10 episodes of the series will be available on Prime Video on December 30, 2020. (And if you need any additional incentive to catch up, the Netflix spinoff series Vikings: Valhalla is scheduled to debut on the platform sometime in 2021 or early 2022.)

Can You Watch All Six Seasons of Vikings on A Single Streaming Service?

The original Vikings series is not currently available on Netflix, despite the spinoff series being housed there. On Hulu and Prime Video, it does have a streaming home, though.

The first three seasons of Vikings are currently available on Prime Video, while the first six seasons are also available to stream on Hulu. When the final 10 episodes air at the end of December, things will, however, become complicated. Prior to appearing on History or being streamed on Hulu, those episodes will make their Prime Video debut.

You will thus need a Prime Video subscription if you are already a fan of Vikings and want to watch the new episodes before they air on History Channel. Everyone else, meanwhile, will have immediate access to six seasons of epic Lagertha moments, betrayals, and conflicts thanks to a Hulu membership.

Although it’s not yet known if the final batch of episodes will eventually stream on Hulu alongside the rest of the series, the good news for Vikings fans is that streamers are vying for a piece of this show in droves. It’s a terrific time to be a Vikings fan or to just start binge-watching the series to find out what all the hype is about, with Netflix’s planned spinoff, Hulu’s six seasons library, and Amazon’s arrangement to debut the series’ grand conclusion.

How Does Vikings: Valhalla Work?

Although the series is set just over a century after the conclusion of Vikings Season 6, Michael Hirst has publicly corrected the record: Although it is theoretically a spin-off of the original story, Vikings: Valhalla is not a part of the television series Vikings. It is intended to coexist with the prior series, according to Jeb Stuart. So, before you start watching the show, keep this in mind.

Many of the same locales as in the first series will be used, and Kattegat will be a familiar setting, so we may anticipate some subtly historical references. Hirst has commented about Stuart’s work, saying that although he harkens back to the eras of Ragnar Lothbrok, Lagertha, Bjorn Ironside, and Ivar the Boneless, it is only in the sense of mythical legends because so much time has passed. So, we’re afraid there won’t be any flashbacks.

Who Are the Main Characters in Vikings: Valhalla Cast?

Potentially the primary character of the first season will be Leif Eriksson, a Pagan adventurer from Greenland who goes to Kattegat with his sister, Freydis Eriksdotter. As the Vikings enter Kattegat, the two serve as a fierce inspiration for them and their ancient customs. The teaser shows Freydis practising with the Shieldmaidens, and there are many graphic scenes of Leif using his own weapons and altering the Viking culture. So who is playing these influential historical figures?

Where to Watch Vikings

On February 25, 2022, the show will make its exclusive Netflix debut. Like its predecessor, the show was created by MGM productions. However, I’m afraid British viewers will need to wait till 8 am. If you live in the US, Netflix releases typically become available starting at Midnight Pacific Time.

Since we are anticipating a “premiere,” we may presume that if all the episodes don’t drop at once, we will likely continue to get new ones every week, just like with the original series. It is currently unknown whether all the episodes will come out at once. For the entire season, there are eight episodes that are upcoming. Since 24 episodes have been commissioned, we may assume that the show will run for at least three seasons.