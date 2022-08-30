Where to Watch Vma Red Carpet? Date, Time, Nominees, Performers, Voting Instructions, Tv Channel, and A List of All Celebrity Outfits!

Moonmen, music, and epic fashion moments, please.

For the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on August 28, the biggest names in music arrived at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, in style.

With a combined eight nominations, Harry Styles, Doja Cat, and Jack Harlow are in first place this year. Billie Eilish and Drake are in second place with six nominations, followed by Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X with seven. Numerous nominations were also given to Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, BTS, and the Weeknd. In addition, the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be presented with the Global Icon Award.

Nicki Minaj will also receive the incredibly prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award during the star-studded event, and she will rock the house with a montage of her biggest songs.

Related: Where to Watch Nascar Today? When Will Today’s Nascar Race begin? Coke Zero Sugar 400’s Tv Airtime and Channel!

The Nominees for The Vm This Year Are:

Album of The Year

Adele

Bad Bunny

Billie Eilish

Harry Styles

Drake

Artist of The Year

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Video of The Year

Doja Cat

Harry Styles

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Lil Nax X, Jack Harlow

Ed Sheeran

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug

Best New Artist

Dove Cameron

Baby Keem

Gayle

Seventeen

Maneskin

Latto

How to Watch

Exactly what: The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Show

When: August 28th, 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET

In Newark, New Jersey, at the Prudential Center.

Tv Channel: MTV

Online live streaming is available to view the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Show for nothing on Philo (free trial, lower monthly prices), or on fuboTV (free trial). If you have a Paramount+ subscription or would want to sign up for a free trial, you can also watch live programming for free.

Related: Where to Watch the Black Phone? Is the Black Phone Going to Start Streaming Soon?

If you prefer those platforms and their pricing models, you may also try watching it live with Sling (promotional offers) or on Hulu + Live (free trial) if the free trials for those services have expired. How early does the 2022 VMA red carpet walk begin?

Nessa and Kevan Kenney will conduct a 90-minute pre-show to start the event. The hosts will officially welcome the biggest actors and artists from Hollywood around 6:15 PM EST.

Related: Where to Watch Sex and The City? How To Watch and Just Like that Finale Online?

Where Will the 2022 Vma Red Carpet Be Broadcast?

For those of you with cable, MTV will broadcast the 2022 VMA pre-show live. It will also be streamed live on MTV’s Twitter account if you like to stream your entertainment. You can also use MTV.com or the MTV app to watch by stealing your parents’ cable credentials.