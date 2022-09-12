Where to Watch Vmas: Are the MTV Awards Streaming?

The MTV Video Music Awards of 2022 have begun. Nicki Minaj will accept the Video Vanguard Award live for the first time since 2018 at this year’s gala, which has had its share of stunning incidents in the past.

The ceremony, which will be hosted by LL COOL J, Minaj, and Harlow, will also feature performances by BLACKPINK, Jack Harlow, Lizzo, and Mneskin live from the Prudential Center. After performing “Industry Baby” at the 2021 ceremony, Harlow and her partner Lil Nas X are tied for 7 nominations. Kendrick Lamar has received 7 nominations overall. Of course, the talent doesn’t stop there. The remaining information is compiled here. Here’s how to view the MTV VMAs live in 2022.

Who Has Been Nominated for A Vma in 2022?

Along with Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X, who each have seven nominations, emcee Jack Harlow also has seven. The three rappers have received a total of seven nominations, with Lil Nas X and Harlow each receiving nominations in five categories for their hit song “Industry Baby.

” The Video of the Year Award will also be up for grabs with the rappers. Lamar has received nominations for “Family Ties” and “N95,” two of his music videos, in the category of Best Cinematography. There are six nominations shared by Doja Cat and Harry Styles.

Two of the most recognisable visuals from the year, Doja’s “Woman” and Styles’ “As It Was,” are also mentioned. They will compete against Swift’s “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version), Sheeran’s “Shivers,” and Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy.” Taylor Swift, Drake, Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, and The Weeknd all received five nominations each.

Who Will Perform at The Vmas In 2022?

In addition to Bad Bunny, who will perform live from Yankee Stadium as part of his globe tour stop, other artists appearing on the legendary MTV stage include Anitta, BLACKPINK, J Balvin, Jack Harlow, Kane Brown, Lizzo, Mneskin, Marshmello x Khalid, and Panic! at the Disco. Red Hot Chili Peppers will perform live in addition to receiving the prestigious Global Icon Award.

How to View the Mtv Vm as Online in 2022

Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, Philo, and fuboTV all offer MTV streaming for online users. The streaming services provide free trials and cheap rates, plus you’ll have immediate access to MTV so you can stream the 2022 VMAs from your laptop, tablet, or phone or watch them live or on-demand from your TV.

The next day, on Monday, Aug. 29, the VMAs will also be streamable on Paramount+. You may watch the VMAs for free online the same day if you don’t already have a Paramount+ subscription; the streaming service gives a seven-day free trial to new users. After the first week, Paramount+’s Essential plan costs $4.99 per month.

Ads are present in the monthly Essential plan, but you can upgrade to Paramount+’s $9.99 Premium package, which is largely ad-free and comes with a seven-day free trial. Both packages provide you unlimited access to a free online broadcast of the MTV VMAs as well as access to Paramount+ exclusives, CBS programming, live news, and NFL games.

Additionally, Prime Video allows you to subscribe to Paramount+ (streaming from outside of the United States? Try NordVPN or ExpressVPN.