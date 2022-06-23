Where to Watch Young Sheldon? How to Watch Young Sheldon?

With Young Sheldon, fans of The Big Bang Theory didn’t even wait for the show to end before getting a spinoff, which premiered in 2017 and is currently in its fifth season. In addition to Chuck Lorre, who produced The Big Bang Theory, Steven Molaro, who was a producer on the show from the beginning, is once again behind this prequel series.

When the show went from a multi-camera sitcom to a single-camera format, the familiarity of the original show’s characters and plotlines enabled Young Sheldon to preserve the Big Bang Theory’s thread and establish its own identity. What do you need to know about the fifth season of Young Sheldon?

How to Watch Young Sheldon

Young Sheldon is currently available on fuboTV and HBO Max. You can watch Young Sheldon on Google Play, Vudu, and Amazon Instant Video by renting or purchasing. CBS offers a free live broadcast of Young Sheldon.

What is the plot of Young Sheldon?

There’s a prequel series called “Young Sheldon” that follows Jim Parsons’s character Sheldon Cooper from “The Big Bang Theory.” There were numerous references to his upbringing in Texas, including his religious mother, his more outgoing twin sister, and much more throughout the series, which made fans fall in love with the socially awkward but genius scientist.

With Young Sheldon, viewers are getting a glimpse into what made Sheldon Sheldon in the first place. It has also deepened the bond between Sheldon and his father, which appears to be a major theme for season 5. You have been warned.

Is Netflix streaming Young Sheldon?

To predict the ecstatic sadness subscribers will experience when they learn whether or not the well-received period sitcom will be available on the streaming service doesn’t require a genius level of intelligence. Netflix does not have a Young Sheldon.

There are plenty of other comedies available on the streaming service, so fans shouldn’t be too disappointed. Some of the best shows on Netflix right now are The Good Place, Arrested Development, Kim’s Convenience, Space Force, Arrested Development, The Crew, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Watch Young Sheldon Season 5 Episode 1 on Netflix

After the fifth and final season of Young Sheldon has been completed, fans can watch all of the previous season’s episodes on Paramount Plus. Meanwhile, HBO Max is the best spot to stream Young Sheldon seasons 1-4 if you want to start from the beginning or just rewatch some of the previous seasons. In addition to TBS, Young Sheldon is syndicated and you may keep an eye out for episodes there.

Who are the cast members of Young Sheldon?

While Jim Parsons returns to provide narration for the prequel series in his role as Sheldon Cooper, young actor Iain Armitage takes on the eponymous role of the young Sheldon Cooper. Armitage, who is just 13 years old, has already appeared in two major films and a television miniseries: Our Souls at Night and HBO’s Big Little Lies.

Zoe Perry plays Mary Cooper, Lance Barber portrays George Cooper Sr., Montana Jordan portrays Georgie Cooper, Raegan Revord portrays Missy Cooper, and Annie Potts portrays Sheldon’s adored grandmother Meemaw. Wallace Shawn, Wyatt McClure, Ryan Phuong, Matt Hobby, Doc Farrow, Melissa Peterman, and Craig T. Nelson are some of the other performers who participate in the series. IMDb has a comprehensive cast listing (opens in a new tab).

Streaming services for Young Sheldon

Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and YouTube TV all have Young Sheldon available to stream. VOD services like Apple TV, iTunes, Vudu, and Google Play allow you to rent or buy individual episodes as well.

There’s a trailer for it here:

Is there going to be another season of Young Sheldon?

There is no word yet on a release date for the sixth season of Young Sheldon on CBS, but it will air sometime in the fall of 2022.