Who Did Simone Text in The Season Two Finale of All American: Homecoming?

We were aware that the All American: Homecoming season 2 finale tonight would end on a significant cliffhanger. We say that well aware that The CW has not officially renewed season 3 of the show, but there is at least some hope.

So, to whom did Simone send a last-minute text message? She chooses whom? It would certainly make things so much easier if there were a clear answer to that, therefore we sincerely wish there was one. The writers effectively dared the network to end the show in that climactic sequence since they would have many disgruntled viewers. How is it possible to have the protagonist’s story end in such a way?

According to co-showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll in an interview with Deadline, there was a purpose to how the tale was resolved since they wanted you to remain in suspense for a while:

The love triangle was inescapably woven into the plot of the season. It’s the reason Martin Bobb-Semple was presented as Lando at the close of the previous season, setting up the arrival of his character this season and the potential for major upheaval. He did it so well that you wouldn’t have known he hadn’t been a part of the show’s foundation from the start. In all honesty, I would second-guess who she choose.

The question is, will it be Lando or Damon? Even though there was a lot of discussion among some of the writers beforehand, Carroll did note that she is positive that she knows the solution to the cliffhanger question. The main concern is whether or not we’ll see it, but regardless, it feels like this is an opportunity to take the narrative on a daring and intriguing new path.

