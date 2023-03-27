Who Did Zach Shallcross Choose—Gabi or Kaity—in the Finale of The Bachelor?

What happened throughout The Bachelor finale tonight? Did Zach Shallcross pick Gabi or Kaity? We are aware that these were the big questions, and like everyone else, we were eager to learn the answers over time.

Naturally, we also understood that going into the finale, it would be difficult to imagine an outcome in which Kaity would not progress and attend the final rose ceremony. She has been the season’s favorite for well over a month, and Zach’s undying love for her has been crystal evident for quite some time. Given that the episode’s conclusion was so foreseeably predictable, there was no need for any drama to unfold throughout it.

Having said that, we still had to wait and see if everything played out exactly as we had anticipated, as well as how Gabi would handle everything. Her talking about how she didn’t want to feel like she was in second place was one of the major narratives for the majority of the season, keep in mind. After all, she has felt that way for a significant portion of her life.

There is an odd predictability to the show, largely because we knew Gabi would be the first one booted out the moment she entered the final rose ceremony first. Although you could tell how much he cared for her, this is ultimately how the show plays out. (Plus, we believe the producers like having a more conventional finale.) It was very awful to see Gabi even speculate that this was probably going to happen before it actually did.

However, Kaity ultimately won the last rose, and that is where things stand now. We’ll be able to predict their destiny better because to theAfter the Last Rosepart.

Who did you think we were going to see Zach Shallcross pick entering The Bachelor finale?

Please tell us right away in the comments. Once you’ve done that, keep checking back for further updates.