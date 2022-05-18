Who Is Bethenny Frankel Engaged to ? All About Paul Bernon’s Involvement with Her!

Bethenny Frankel is a reality television star and entrepreneur from the United States of America. Since she sold Skinnygirl Cocktails and appeared on numerous reality shows, she accumulated a sizable wealth. She’s had some recent success as a renovator and property flipper.

Bethenny Frankel Professional Career

In 1992, Frankel came to Los Angeles in order to pursue her dream of becoming a film star. Although her initial company, In Any Event, was short-lived, she was able to build a network of contacts through her work as a nanny for Paris Hilton and a personal assistant to Jerry and Linda Bruckheimer.

Related: Is Leah Messer Engaged : With boyfriend Jaylan Mobley ?

Appearances on Television

In 2003, Bethenny Frankel Bakes was founded by Frankel, a New York City baker and meal delivery service that specializes in “healthy” baked products and meals. Martha Stewart was a contestant on the 2005 season of the reality series The Apprentice, in which the show featured her as one of the finals. Her time on the reality competition show, which aired from 2003 to 2006, launched Frankel’s career in reality television.

For the reality show The Real Housewives of New York City she was cast in 2008. She returned to Real Housewives in 2014 after a three-season break, citing personal reasons for her departure in September of 2010. In August 2019, she announced her departure from the show, citing a desire to devote more time to her personal life.

Frankel appeared on the Bravo reality series Bethenny Getting Married? with her then-husband Jason Hoppy, which chronicled the couple’s engagement, marriage, and the birth of their daughter. Negotiations to have her host a show began in 2011 and she eventually landed her own talk show. On September 9, 2013, The Bethenny Show premiered; it was terminated on February 14, 2014.

Related: Is Kris Jenner Engaged: Engagement Rumors Between Kris Jenner And Corey Gamble !!!

Bethenny Frankel Engaged With Paul Bernon

Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon’s engagement was confirmed exclusively by PEOPLE on Tuesday.

Frankel marked their one-year anniversary in their relationship with a heartfelt Instagram post in September of that year. She captioned a photo of the two of them on a boat, “Having such a supportive and loving partner makes me a better person and inspires me to achieve the impossible.”

“Congratulations on your anniversary!” I adore you and want to express my gratitude for such a wonderful year. While celebrating Bernon’s birthday in July 2019, Frankel described him as “a brilliant, sweet, beautiful, kind and hilarious person” who “enriched my life immeasurably,” among other things.

A similar sentiment was expressed by Bernon, who wrote on his personal Instagram of Frankel’s birthday in November 2019 that she had made him “truly happy,” adding that he was “so lucky to have you in my life.” On Instagram in February 2020, Frankel posted a steamy ad for her Skinnygirl Sensuality Supplements and received a flirty comment from Bernon, the film producer and real-estate developer who was dating her at the time.

According to multiple reports, the couple had a brief split in the fall of 2013. During a virtual appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in October, the former Bravo star spoke about her relationship difficulties, saying, “You know, not everything works out and so many people have tried to define my life—our lives—with, ‘When are you getting engaged?'”

Related: Is Phoebe Bridgers Engaged: Newly-engaged with Paul Mescal Couple Partied Till Dawn !!

Bethenny Frankel Past Relationship

With more openness and honesty in life, “I’ve just realized that everything doesn’t have to sort of end in a blue box and a bow,” Frankel said. After her divorce from Jason Hoppy is finalized in early 2021, she will be married to Bernon for the third time.

Peter Sussman was Frankel’s husband for a year in 2015 and 2016. The 11-year-old daughter of Frankel’s ex-husband, Hoppy, is her only child. Bernon, on the other hand, is a divorced father of two.

The Relationship Timeline of Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon.

a happy ending! Frankel’s rekindled romance with Paul Bernon is a match made in business heaven for Bethenny.

After meeting on a dating service in 2018, the Skinnygirl creator and film producer began dating. During an interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan in July 2019, the Real Housewives of New York City alum declared, “I’m pleased.” “I’m content in a new way. No extreme high or low, just a steady equilibrium — and that’s not frequently the case with my personality if you know what I mean. However, I’m in a reasonable frame of mind.

Frankel stated they remained friendly when they temporarily split in October 2020. In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, she said, “We had a beautiful relationship and I’m really happy. Some things don’t work out in the long run, and that’s fine; it’s just part of life.

A year and a half later, they were photographed kissing in Miami, and they formally announced their engagement in March 2021. In an appearance on Extra in March, the actress said, “I’m very excited, and it’s really wonderful.” She added that the couple hadn’t yet begun the wedding planning process.